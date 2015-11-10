* Wheat rebounds from two-week low * Soybeans firm, Brazilian strikes provides support * Corn unchanged at a near two-month low By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Nov 10 U.S. wheat edged higher on Tuesday, rebounding from losses of more than 4 percent as traders readied for a U.S. farm report, though prices remained near a two-week low. Soybeans were unchanged, despite an ongoing strike in Brazil that threatens to delay exports, while corn edged higher, coming just off a near two-month low. Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat rose 0.25 percent to $5.03 a bushel, having closed down 4 percent on Monday after marking a two-week low during the session. Analysts noted some position squaring ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report that comes out later in the day as driving wheat higher, but the gains remained muted. "The market had a bit of exuberance last week that was not backed up by the fundamental's, and we had perhaps too big a correction last night," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. "Whatever the USDA comes out with, we are still expecting supply to be very comfortable." The USDA pegged U.S. winter wheat at 51 percent good-to-excellent, ahead of a five-year average of 49 percent. The agriculture department also said U.S. wheat exports were too low to run down inventories. Its monthly report, to be released on Tuesday, is expected to show higher ending stocks for October due to slow export demand and large U.S. harvests. November soybeans rose 0.13 percent to $8.67-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.4 percent on Monday. The USDA is expected to report domestic soybean production and yields were bigger than previously forecast despite a reduction in the estimate of harvested acreage. Independent truckers in Brazil started an indefinite strike on Monday, blocking traffic in a few states in the agricultural powerhouse as they asked for President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment, according to federal highway police. The U.S soybean harvest was pegged at 95 percent complete, 3 percent ahead of the five-year average. December corn was unchanged at $3.66-3/4 a bushel, after closing down 1.7 percent in the previous session when prices hit a near two-month low of $3.66-1/2. The U.S. corn harvest was seen at 93 percent complete, 7 percent ahead of the five-year average pace. Grains prices at 0326 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 503.00 1.25 +0.25% -3.87% 509.05 41 CBOT corn 366.75 0.00 +0.00% -1.68% 381.12 27 CBOT soy 867.50 1.25 +0.14% +0.03% 887.93 40 CBOT rice $12.09 $0.04 +0.29% -2.81% $12.62 38 WTI crude $44.16 $0.29 +0.66% -0.29% $46.04 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.075 $0.000 -0.03% +0.07% USD/AUD 0.705 0.001 +0.10% +0.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)