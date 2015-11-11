* Corn, soybeans and wheat all rebound from heavy losses * USDA forecasts caps grain complex * Wheat firms off three-week low By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Nov 11 U.S. corn and soybeans edged up from contract lows on Wednesday after big falls in the previous session, but sentiment remained bearish on a U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast for silo-busting production. Wheat also firmed, rising off a three-week low, but uncompetitive U.S. exports kept a ceiling on gains. Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans added 0.4 percent to $8.58-3/4 a bushel after closing down 1.2 percent in the previous session when prices hit a contract low of $8.50 a bushel. December corn edged up 0.2 percent to $3.59-3/4 a bushel after falling 2.1 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a contract low of $3.56 a bushel. "It is purely some consolidation after some heavy losses in recent days, stemming most recently the bearish USDA report last night," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst, Advance Trading Australasia. Traders and analysts said fundamentals for both corn and soybeans remain bearish, with the USDA forecasting ample global supplies. The USDA pegged 2015 U.S. soybean production at 3.981 billion bushels with an average yield at 48.3 bushels per acre, both all-time highs. The production increase more than offset higher expected use by processors and greater exports. The corn harvest was expected to be the third largest on record at 13.654 billion bushels on an average yield of 169.3 bushels per acre, the second highest ever. The USDA lowered its outlook for corn exports and use by ethanol makers, boosting ending stocks to a decade high. Analysts also noted some support for soybeans from strike action in Brazil, which threatens to delay exports from one of the world's largest soybean producers. Independent truckers in Brazil protesting against the federal government entered the second day of their strike on Tuesday, but roadblocks have eased and are mostly concentrated in the south. December wheat rose 0.4 percent to $4.92-1/2 a bushel after closing down 2.2 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a three-week low of $4.88 a bushel. The USDA increased its forecast of U.S. wheat 2015/16 ending stocks outlook by 50 million bushels to 911 million bushels, topping trade expectations for 877 million. No U.S. wheat was offered in an overnight tender by Egypt's state buyer GASC, illustrating how uncompetitive U.S. supplies continue to be. Grains prices at 0220 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 492.50 1.75 +0.36% -1.84% 507.97 35 CBOT corn 359.75 0.75 +0.21% -1.91% 379.93 22 CBOT soy 858.75 3.25 +0.38% -0.87% 886.37 39 CBOT rice $11.88 $0.00 +0.00% -1.45% $12.56 33 WTI crude $43.70 -$0.51 -1.15% -0.39% $46.00 38 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.075 $0.003 +0.26% +0.02% USD/AUD 0.706 0.003 +0.43% +0.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)