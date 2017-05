SYDNEY, Nov 12 U.S. wheat edged up on Thursday to extend two-day gains to nearly 1.5 percent, drawing support from a weaker dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December wheat rose 0.45 percent to $4.97 a bushel, after closing up 0.82 percent on Wednesday. * January soybeans were unchanged at $8.61 a bushel, after firming 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * December corn climbed 0.21 percent to $3.63, having closed up 0.93 percent in the previous session. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday forecast the U.S. soybean harvest as the largest ever, while the corn crop was seen being the third-largest on record. The agency also bumped up its estimates of global stocks of corn, soybeans and wheat to record highs. * U.S. wheat export demand remained limited due to ample supplies of less expensive grain elsewhere in the world. * There were no offers of U.S. wheat in the latest international tender by Egypt's state buyer GASC, its second tender in as many days. MARKET NEWS * The dollar, euro and yen started Thursday's trade on familiar ground, having drifted in slim ranges overnight. * U.S. crude oil prices held near more than two-month lows in early Thursday trading, after a sharp slide on concerns the market will take much longer than many anticipated to rebalance as supplies far outstrip demand. * U.S. stocks finished lower on Wednesday after investors sold oil companies and dumped brick-and-mortar retailers after a disappointing forecast from Macy's. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Consumer prices final Oct 1000 Euro zone Industrial production Sep 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 U.S. JOLTS job openings Sep Grains prices at 0119 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 497.00 2.25 +0.45% +1.27% 507.33 39 CBOT corn 363.00 0.75 +0.21% +1.11% 379.15 31 CBOT soy 861.00 0.25 +0.03% +0.64% 885.84 40 CBOT rice $11.90 $0.01 +0.13% -1.33% $12.56 33 WTI crude $43.23 $0.30 +0.70% -2.22% $45.92 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.077 $0.003 +0.24% +0.43% USD/AUD 0.714 0.008 +1.18% +1.59% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)