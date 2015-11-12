* Wheat firms on dollar weakness
* Gains capped as U.S. supplies remain uncompetitive
* Corn firms, soybean prices unchanged
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Nov 12 U.S. wheat rose on Thursday to
extend two-day gains to nearly 1.5 percent as it continues its
rebound from a two-week low, buoyed by a weaker dollar.
Corn edged higher, extending two-day gains to beyond 1
percent, while soybeans were unchanged.
Chicago Board of Trade December wheat had climbed 0.45
percent to $4.97 a bushel by 0219 GMT, after closing up 0.82
percent on Wednesday.
Wheat has advanced nearly 1.5 percent over the last two
sessions, rebounding from thee prior sessions of losses on the
back of an increased U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast,
which propelled prices down more than 5 percent.
Analysts said dollar weakness was providing the support
behind wheat's rebound, but said fundamentals remained bearish.
"The market, for now, seems to have paused around those
levels to see if much demand emerges," said Tobin Gorey,
director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
"The pause in terms of price levels is highly sensitive to
both the U.S. dollar's fortunes and observations on U.S. wheat
export sales."
While the dollar move has strengthened U.S. wheat prices,
demand for supplies from the world's largest exporter remains
weak.
There were no offers of U.S. wheat in the latest
international tender by Egypt's state buyer GASC, its second
tender in as many days.
The USDA increased its forecast of U.S. wheat 2015/16 ending
stocks outlook by 50 million bushels to 911 million bushels,
topping trade expectations for 877 million.
December corn climbed 0.21 percent to $3.63 on
Thursday, having closed up 0.93 percent in the previous session.
January soybeans were unchanged at $8.60-3/4 a bushel,
after firming 0.6 percent on Wednesday.
Corn and soybeans edged off contact lows touched earlier in
the week on the back of the USDA forecast on Tuesday.
The USDA forecast the U.S. soybean harvest as the largest
ever, while the corn crop was seen being the third-largest on
record. The agency also bumped up its estimates of global stocks
of corn, soybeans and wheat to record highs.
Several grain importer groups in South Korea set tenders
overnight to buy corn on the global market, seizing upon a drop
in prices after the USDA report.
Grains prices at 0219 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 497.00 2.25 +0.45% +1.27% 507.33 40
CBOT corn 363.00 0.75 +0.21% +1.11% 379.15 31
CBOT soy 860.75 0.00 +0.00% +0.61% 885.83 40
CBOT rice $11.90 $0.01 +0.13% -1.33% $12.56 33
WTI crude $43.22 $0.29 +0.68% -2.24% $45.92 37
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.077 $0.002 +0.23% +0.42%
USD/AUD 0.714 0.008 +1.15% +1.56%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)