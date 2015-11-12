* Wheat firms on dollar weakness * Gains capped as U.S. supplies remain uncompetitive * Corn firms, soybean prices unchanged By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Nov 12 U.S. wheat rose on Thursday to extend two-day gains to nearly 1.5 percent as it continues its rebound from a two-week low, buoyed by a weaker dollar. Corn edged higher, extending two-day gains to beyond 1 percent, while soybeans were unchanged. Chicago Board of Trade December wheat had climbed 0.45 percent to $4.97 a bushel by 0219 GMT, after closing up 0.82 percent on Wednesday. Wheat has advanced nearly 1.5 percent over the last two sessions, rebounding from thee prior sessions of losses on the back of an increased U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast, which propelled prices down more than 5 percent. Analysts said dollar weakness was providing the support behind wheat's rebound, but said fundamentals remained bearish. "The market, for now, seems to have paused around those levels to see if much demand emerges," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "The pause in terms of price levels is highly sensitive to both the U.S. dollar's fortunes and observations on U.S. wheat export sales." While the dollar move has strengthened U.S. wheat prices, demand for supplies from the world's largest exporter remains weak. There were no offers of U.S. wheat in the latest international tender by Egypt's state buyer GASC, its second tender in as many days. The USDA increased its forecast of U.S. wheat 2015/16 ending stocks outlook by 50 million bushels to 911 million bushels, topping trade expectations for 877 million. December corn climbed 0.21 percent to $3.63 on Thursday, having closed up 0.93 percent in the previous session. January soybeans were unchanged at $8.60-3/4 a bushel, after firming 0.6 percent on Wednesday. Corn and soybeans edged off contact lows touched earlier in the week on the back of the USDA forecast on Tuesday. The USDA forecast the U.S. soybean harvest as the largest ever, while the corn crop was seen being the third-largest on record. The agency also bumped up its estimates of global stocks of corn, soybeans and wheat to record highs. Several grain importer groups in South Korea set tenders overnight to buy corn on the global market, seizing upon a drop in prices after the USDA report. Grains prices at 0219 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 497.00 2.25 +0.45% +1.27% 507.33 40 CBOT corn 363.00 0.75 +0.21% +1.11% 379.15 31 CBOT soy 860.75 0.00 +0.00% +0.61% 885.83 40 CBOT rice $11.90 $0.01 +0.13% -1.33% $12.56 33 WTI crude $43.22 $0.29 +0.68% -2.24% $45.92 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.077 $0.002 +0.23% +0.42% USD/AUD 0.714 0.008 +1.15% +1.56% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)