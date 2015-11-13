SYDNEY, Nov 13 U.S. wheat edged lower on Friday
as ample global supplies weighed on prices, with the grain
heading towards its biggest one-week loss in four months.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat was down more
than 5 percent for the week, the biggest weekly loss in four
months.
* January soybeans down nearly 0.5 percent for the
month, the fourth consecutive weekly slide.
* December corn down more than 3 percent for the week,
the biggest weekly loss in two months.
* U.S. wheat remained relatively expensive on the world
market, however, underscored by two tenders held by Egypt this
week in which U.S. wheat was not offered.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week projected
that U.S. wheat exports for the 2015/16 marketing year would
fall to the lowest level since 1971/72.
* Traders will get a further indication on U.S. wheat
exports in weekly USDA export sales figures to be published on
Friday.
* Soybeans drew support from USDA confirming private sales
of 300,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to top buyer China.
* Market monitoring dry conditions in parts of Brazil, where
farmers are planting what is forecast to be a record-large
soybean crop. But beneficial rains are expected in Brazil's main
soy-growing areas next week.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was on the defensive against the euro and yen
on Friday as risk appetite receded amid a tumble in equities to
pull the greenback further away from its recent highs.
* U.S. crude fell for the third session in a row on Friday
to trade at the lowest in more than two months, as a relentless
climb in oil stockpiles helped trigger a 10 percent drop in
prices since the beginning of November.
* Wall Street suffered its worst session in over a month on
Thursday as lower commodity prices weighed on energy and
materials stocks and comments by a Federal Reserve policymaker
hinted at an approaching interest-rate hike.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0630 France Preliminary GDP Q3
0700 Germany Preliminary GDP Q3
1000 Euro zone Preliminary GDP Q3
1330 U.S. Retail sales
Oct
1500 U.S. Business inventories Sep
1500 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Nov
Grains prices at 0155 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 497.00 -1.00 -0.20% +0.45% 506.83 38
CBOT corn 361.25 -0.75 -0.21% -0.28% 378.18 26
CBOT soy 860.25 -2.75 -0.32% -0.06% 885.39 41
CBOT rice $12.20 -$0.16 -1.29% +2.69% $12.47 56
WTI crude $41.54 -$0.21 -0.50% -3.24% $45.74 26
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.079 -$0.003 -0.29% +0.40%
USD/AUD 0.713 0.001 +0.10% +1.05%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham)