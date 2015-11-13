SYDNEY, Nov 13 U.S. wheat edged lower on Friday as ample global supplies weighed on prices, with the grain heading towards its biggest one-week loss in four months. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat was down more than 5 percent for the week, the biggest weekly loss in four months. * January soybeans down nearly 0.5 percent for the month, the fourth consecutive weekly slide. * December corn down more than 3 percent for the week, the biggest weekly loss in two months. * U.S. wheat remained relatively expensive on the world market, however, underscored by two tenders held by Egypt this week in which U.S. wheat was not offered. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week projected that U.S. wheat exports for the 2015/16 marketing year would fall to the lowest level since 1971/72. * Traders will get a further indication on U.S. wheat exports in weekly USDA export sales figures to be published on Friday. * Soybeans drew support from USDA confirming private sales of 300,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to top buyer China. * Market monitoring dry conditions in parts of Brazil, where farmers are planting what is forecast to be a record-large soybean crop. But beneficial rains are expected in Brazil's main soy-growing areas next week. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was on the defensive against the euro and yen on Friday as risk appetite receded amid a tumble in equities to pull the greenback further away from its recent highs. * U.S. crude fell for the third session in a row on Friday to trade at the lowest in more than two months, as a relentless climb in oil stockpiles helped trigger a 10 percent drop in prices since the beginning of November. * Wall Street suffered its worst session in over a month on Thursday as lower commodity prices weighed on energy and materials stocks and comments by a Federal Reserve policymaker hinted at an approaching interest-rate hike. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0630 France Preliminary GDP Q3 0700 Germany Preliminary GDP Q3 1000 Euro zone Preliminary GDP Q3 1330 U.S. Retail sales Oct 1500 U.S. Business inventories Sep 1500 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Nov Grains prices at 0155 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 497.00 -1.00 -0.20% +0.45% 506.83 38 CBOT corn 361.25 -0.75 -0.21% -0.28% 378.18 26 CBOT soy 860.25 -2.75 -0.32% -0.06% 885.39 41 CBOT rice $12.20 -$0.16 -1.29% +2.69% $12.47 56 WTI crude $41.54 -$0.21 -0.50% -3.24% $45.74 26 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.079 -$0.003 -0.29% +0.40% USD/AUD 0.713 0.001 +0.10% +1.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)