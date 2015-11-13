* Wheat on track for weekly loss of more than 5 pct
* Corn falls, set for biggest weekly loss in 14 weeks
* Soybeans fall, set for fourth consecutive weekly loss
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Nov 13 U.S. wheat dipped on Friday,
putting the grain on track for its biggest weekly loss in four
months as weak demand for U.S. supplies and ample global stocks
dragged on prices.
Corn also fell and was poised for its biggest weekly loss in
14 weeks, while soybeans were set to record a fourth straight
weekly loss.
Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat fell 0.3 percent
to $4.96-3/4 a bushel after closing up 0.7 percent on Thursday.
Wheat has fallen 5 percent for the week, the biggest weekly
loss in four months.
"It is clear that global supply is strong and that means
lower prices and our forecasts don't have much of an upside in
terms of price," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist,
National Australia Bank.
Market sentiment was likely to be driven by weekly export
figures, analysts said, with investors looking for signs of
continued weak demand for U.S. supplies.
Analysts expect wheat sales to range between 150,000 and
350,000 tonnes for the 2015/16 marketing year.
But U.S. wheat remains relatively expensive on the world
market, with U.S. wheat not offered in two tenders held this
week by Egypt.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week projected that
U.S. wheat exports for the 2015/16 marketing year would fall to
the lowest level since 1971/72.
December corn fell 0.3 percent to $3.61 a bushel after
closing little changed on Thursday.
Corn is down more than 3 percent for the week, the biggest
weekly loss since July 31.
January soybeans fell 0.4 percent to $8.60 a bushel,
having closed up 0.3 percent in the previous session.
Soybeans are down more than 0.5 percent for the month, the
fourth consecutive weekly slide.
Market monitoring dry conditions in parts of Brazil, where
farmers are planting what is forecast to be a record-large
soybean crop. But beneficial rains are expected in Brazil's main
soy-growing areas next week.
Grains prices at 0336 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 496.75 -1.25 -0.25% +0.40% 506.82 37
CBOT corn 361.00 -1.00 -0.28% -0.35% 378.18 26
CBOT soy 860.00 -3.00 -0.35% -0.09% 885.38 41
CBOT rice $12.23 -$0.14 -1.09% +2.90% $12.47 56
WTI crude $41.49 -$0.26 -0.62% -3.35% $45.74 25
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.079 -$0.002 -0.23% +0.46%
USD/AUD 0.713 0.001 +0.11% +1.06%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)