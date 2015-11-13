* Wheat on track for weekly loss of more than 5 pct * Corn falls, set for biggest weekly loss in 14 weeks * Soybeans fall, set for fourth consecutive weekly loss By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Nov 13 U.S. wheat dipped on Friday, putting the grain on track for its biggest weekly loss in four months as weak demand for U.S. supplies and ample global stocks dragged on prices. Corn also fell and was poised for its biggest weekly loss in 14 weeks, while soybeans were set to record a fourth straight weekly loss. Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat fell 0.3 percent to $4.96-3/4 a bushel after closing up 0.7 percent on Thursday. Wheat has fallen 5 percent for the week, the biggest weekly loss in four months. "It is clear that global supply is strong and that means lower prices and our forecasts don't have much of an upside in terms of price," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. Market sentiment was likely to be driven by weekly export figures, analysts said, with investors looking for signs of continued weak demand for U.S. supplies. Analysts expect wheat sales to range between 150,000 and 350,000 tonnes for the 2015/16 marketing year. But U.S. wheat remains relatively expensive on the world market, with U.S. wheat not offered in two tenders held this week by Egypt. The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week projected that U.S. wheat exports for the 2015/16 marketing year would fall to the lowest level since 1971/72. December corn fell 0.3 percent to $3.61 a bushel after closing little changed on Thursday. Corn is down more than 3 percent for the week, the biggest weekly loss since July 31. January soybeans fell 0.4 percent to $8.60 a bushel, having closed up 0.3 percent in the previous session. Soybeans are down more than 0.5 percent for the month, the fourth consecutive weekly slide. Market monitoring dry conditions in parts of Brazil, where farmers are planting what is forecast to be a record-large soybean crop. But beneficial rains are expected in Brazil's main soy-growing areas next week. Grains prices at 0336 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 496.75 -1.25 -0.25% +0.40% 506.82 37 CBOT corn 361.00 -1.00 -0.28% -0.35% 378.18 26 CBOT soy 860.00 -3.00 -0.35% -0.09% 885.38 41 CBOT rice $12.23 -$0.14 -1.09% +2.90% $12.47 56 WTI crude $41.49 -$0.26 -0.62% -3.35% $45.74 25 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.079 -$0.002 -0.23% +0.46% USD/AUD 0.713 0.001 +0.11% +1.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)