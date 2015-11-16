SYDNEY, Nov 16 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Monday, rebounding from losses of nearly 1 percent, as prices drew support from recent strong demand for U.S. supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $8.57-3/4 a bushel after closing down 0.9 percent on Friday. * December corn unchanged at $3.58-1/4 after closing down 1 percent in the previous session. * December wheat fell 0.3 percent to $4.94-1/2 a bushel after closing down 0.5 percent on Friday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday morning said weekly export sales of soybeans totaled 1.297 million tonnes in the latest week, topping the high end of market estimates that ranged from 600,000 to 1 million tonnes. * Private analytics firm Informa Economics on Friday raised its forecast for 2016 U.S. soybean plantings to a record 85.3 million acres. * Informa estimated U.S. winter wheat plantings for harvest in 2016 at 38.7 million acres, which would be down from 39.5 million for 2015 and the smallest since 2010. * USDA reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the week ended Nov. 5 at 226,700 tonnes, in line with trade expectations for 150,000 to 350,000 tonnes. * Market still digesting USDA's forecast released Tuesday that 2015-16 U.S. wheat exports would hit a 44-year low. * Showers expected in the U.S. Midwest and possibly the Plains next week should benefit winter wheat ahead of dormancy. MARKET NEWS * The safe-haven yen firmed while the euro slipped in a cautious start on Monday to foreign exchange trading after the attacks in Paris that killed more than 130 people. * Crude oil futures opened slightly stronger in early Asian trading on Monday following the deadly attacks on Paris, but prices remain near August lows and oil and other commodities are expected to continue under broad pressure in nervous trading. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Inflation final Oct 1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Nov Grains prices at 0140 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 494.50 -1.25 -0.25% -0.70% 506.08 36 CBOT corn 358.25 0.00 +0.00% -1.04% 376.91 24 CBOT soy 857.75 2.50 +0.29% -0.61% 884.29 30 CBOT rice $12.09 -$0.06 -0.49% -2.22% $12.42 54 WTI crude $40.97 $0.23 +0.56% -1.87% $45.54 26 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.072 -$0.006 -0.54% -0.91% USD/AUD 0.711 -0.002 -0.24% -0.18% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)