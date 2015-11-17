SYDNEY, Nov 17 U.S wheat fell for a third
consecutive session on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of
Agriculture pegged the condition of the crop above market
expectations, further fuelling expectations of ample global
supply.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans rose 0.12
percent to $8.60-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.5 percent on
Monday.
* December corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.60-1/4 after
closing up 0.5 percent in the previous session.
* December wheat fell 0.3 percent to $4.92-3/4 a
bushel after closed down 0.25 percent on Monday.
* U.S. winter wheat crop pegged at 53 percent good to
excellent, slightly above market expectations.
* U.S. corn harvest was seen at 96 percent complete, the
USDA said, matching analysts' expectations.
* Russia and Ukraine, the leading wheat producers in the
Black Sea region, have cut their 2016 winter wheat sowing area
due to dry weather, analysts and traders said, signalling more
risks of next year's crop and exports.
* Wheat has also come under pressure from rain providing
relief for dry U.S. growing belts.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday morning said
weekly export sales of soybeans totalled 2.161 million tonnes,
above the high end of the range of market forecasts. Corn and
wheat inspections were lower than expected.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar held near seven-month highs in early Asian
trading on Monday, as investors turned their focus from last
week's deadly attacks in Paris to growing expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve was poised to hike interest rates next month.
* U.S. crude oil prices edged up in early trading in Asia on
Tuesday, lifting it further away from over two-months lows seen
last week, as traders price in a risk premium following the
Paris attacks and the resulting French airstrikes in Syria.
* Wall Street had its strongest session in three weeks on
Monday, with sizeable gains in energy shares as investors bet
Friday's deadly attacks in Paris would have little long-term
impact on the U.S. economy and corporate earnings.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Nov
1330 U.S. Consumer prices Oct
1415 U.S. Industrial output Oct
1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Nov
Grains prices at 0130 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 492.50 -1.50 -0.30% -0.66% 504.94 35
CBOT corn 360.25 0.25 +0.07% +0.56% 375.70 30
CBOT soy 860.50 1.00 +0.12% +0.61% 883.38 35
CBOT rice $11.75 -$0.09 -0.76% -3.25% $12.35 42
WTI crude $41.76 $0.02 +0.05% +2.50% $45.34 31
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.067 -$0.002 -0.18% -1.04%
USD/AUD 0.709 0.000 -0.04% -0.53%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)