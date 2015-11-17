SYDNEY, Nov 17 U.S wheat fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of the crop above market expectations, further fuelling expectations of ample global supply. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans rose 0.12 percent to $8.60-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.5 percent on Monday. * December corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.60-1/4 after closing up 0.5 percent in the previous session. * December wheat fell 0.3 percent to $4.92-3/4 a bushel after closed down 0.25 percent on Monday. * U.S. winter wheat crop pegged at 53 percent good to excellent, slightly above market expectations. * U.S. corn harvest was seen at 96 percent complete, the USDA said, matching analysts' expectations. * Russia and Ukraine, the leading wheat producers in the Black Sea region, have cut their 2016 winter wheat sowing area due to dry weather, analysts and traders said, signalling more risks of next year's crop and exports. * Wheat has also come under pressure from rain providing relief for dry U.S. growing belts. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday morning said weekly export sales of soybeans totalled 2.161 million tonnes, above the high end of the range of market forecasts. Corn and wheat inspections were lower than expected. MARKET NEWS * The dollar held near seven-month highs in early Asian trading on Monday, as investors turned their focus from last week's deadly attacks in Paris to growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve was poised to hike interest rates next month. * U.S. crude oil prices edged up in early trading in Asia on Tuesday, lifting it further away from over two-months lows seen last week, as traders price in a risk premium following the Paris attacks and the resulting French airstrikes in Syria. * Wall Street had its strongest session in three weeks on Monday, with sizeable gains in energy shares as investors bet Friday's deadly attacks in Paris would have little long-term impact on the U.S. economy and corporate earnings. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Nov 1330 U.S. Consumer prices Oct 1415 U.S. Industrial output Oct 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Nov Grains prices at 0130 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 492.50 -1.50 -0.30% -0.66% 504.94 35 CBOT corn 360.25 0.25 +0.07% +0.56% 375.70 30 CBOT soy 860.50 1.00 +0.12% +0.61% 883.38 35 CBOT rice $11.75 -$0.09 -0.76% -3.25% $12.35 42 WTI crude $41.76 $0.02 +0.05% +2.50% $45.34 31 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.067 -$0.002 -0.18% -1.04% USD/AUD 0.709 0.000 -0.04% -0.53% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)