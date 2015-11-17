* USDA pegs wheat crop at 53 pct good to excellent * Corn edges lower, soybeans near unchanged By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Nov 17 U.S. wheat fell for a third session in a row on Tuesday as the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of the winter crop above market forecasts, further fuelling expectations of ample global supply. Soybeans were unchanged, while corn edged lower. Chicago Board of Trade December wheat futures fell 0.4 percent to $4.92 a bushel after closing down 0.3 percent on Monday. Analysts attributed the weakness to the USDA forecast, coupled with an improved supply outlook for Black Sea supplies. The U.S. winter wheat crop was pegged at 53 percent good to excellent, slightly above market expectations. "The good weather in Russia is weighing," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst at Advance Trading Australasia. "There is also pressure from the USDA condition report, with the market expecting an increase of 1 percent and they came out with 2 percent and will probably increase it again next week." U.S. supplies will be aided by rain providing relief for dry U.S. growing belts, analysts said. Traders said the outlook for Russian and Ukraine wheat supply had improved following snow falls across key producing regions that will protect vulnerable, recently emerged crops. The improved weather in the region offsets somewhat reduced plantings. Producers in the Black Sea region have cut their 2016 winter wheat sowing area due to dry weather, analysts and traders said. The USDA on Monday said weekly export sales of soybeans totalled 2.161 million tonnes, above the high end of the range of market forecasts. Corn and wheat inspections were lower than expected. Grains prices at 0238 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 492.00 -2.00 -0.40% -0.76% 504.93 35 CBOT corn 359.75 -0.25 -0.07% +0.42% 375.68 29 CBOT soy 859.75 0.25 +0.03% +0.53% 883.36 33 CBOT rice $11.80 -$0.04 -0.38% -2.88% $12.35 44 WTI crude $41.81 $0.07 +0.17% +2.63% $45.34 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.067 -$0.002 -0.18% -1.04% USD/AUD 0.710 0.000 +0.01% -0.48% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)