* USDA pegs wheat crop at 53 pct good to excellent
* Corn edges lower, soybeans near unchanged
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Nov 17 U.S. wheat fell for a third
session in a row on Tuesday as the U.S. Department of
Agriculture pegged the condition of the winter crop above market
forecasts, further fuelling expectations of ample global supply.
Soybeans were unchanged, while corn edged lower.
Chicago Board of Trade December wheat futures fell 0.4
percent to $4.92 a bushel after closing down 0.3 percent on
Monday.
Analysts attributed the weakness to the USDA forecast,
coupled with an improved supply outlook for Black Sea supplies.
The U.S. winter wheat crop was pegged at 53 percent good to
excellent, slightly above market expectations.
"The good weather in Russia is weighing," said Andrew
Woodhouse, grains analyst at Advance Trading Australasia.
"There is also pressure from the USDA condition report, with
the market expecting an increase of 1 percent and they came out
with 2 percent and will probably increase it again next week."
U.S. supplies will be aided by rain providing relief for dry
U.S. growing belts, analysts said.
Traders said the outlook for Russian and Ukraine wheat
supply had improved following snow falls across key producing
regions that will protect vulnerable, recently emerged crops.
The improved weather in the region offsets somewhat reduced
plantings. Producers in the Black Sea region have cut their 2016
winter wheat sowing area due to dry weather, analysts and
traders said.
The USDA on Monday said weekly export sales of soybeans
totalled 2.161 million tonnes, above the high end of the range
of market forecasts. Corn and wheat inspections were lower than
expected.
Grains prices at 0238 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 492.00 -2.00 -0.40% -0.76% 504.93 35
CBOT corn 359.75 -0.25 -0.07% +0.42% 375.68 29
CBOT soy 859.75 0.25 +0.03% +0.53% 883.36 33
CBOT rice $11.80 -$0.04 -0.38% -2.88% $12.35 44
WTI crude $41.81 $0.07 +0.17% +2.63% $45.34 32
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.067 -$0.002 -0.18% -1.04%
USD/AUD 0.710 0.000 +0.01% -0.48%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)