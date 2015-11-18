SYDNEY, Nov 18 U.S. wheat futures fell for a
fourth consecutive session on Wednesday to near one-month lows
touched the previous day, dragged down by ample global supply.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade December wheat fell 0.1
percent to $4.87 a bushel, after closing down 1.3 percent on
Tuesday when prices hit a near one-month low of $4.84-1/2 a
bushel.
* January soybeans were little changed at $8.63-1/2 a
bushel, having firmed 0.52 percent on Tuesday.
* December corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.62-1/4, after
gaining 0.56 percent in the previous session.
* Corn and soybean futures firmed on technical support as
investors took advantage of recent declines to contract lows to
cover bearish bets they had placed as farmers reaped huge
harvests of both crops across the U.S. Midwest.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in its weekly crop
progress report released on Monday afternoon that 52 percent of
the winter wheat crop was rated good to excellent, up one
percentage point from the prior week.
* Improving weather in other large wheat production areas
added further pressure, bolstering prospects of a boost to
already plentiful global supplies.
* Forecasts calling for precipitation in parched wheat belts
in Russia and Ukraine, along with mild temperatures that could
help plant development before winter, offset concerns about next
year's harvest in the Black Sea region.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar sat near a 7-month high against a basket of
peers early on Wednesday as the euro slid on expectations for
the European Central Bank to ease monetary policy in December.
* U.S. crude oil prices edged above $41 a barrel in early
trading in Asia on Wednesday following reports of falling
stockpiles and rising refinery activity, but analysts said the
market would remain under pressure for the rest of the year and
into 2016.
* U.S. stocks forfeited gains on Tuesday after a soccer
match between Germany and the Netherlands was called off over
fears of a bombing.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China House prices Oct
1330 U.S. Housing starts Oct
1330 U.S. Building permits Oct
1900 Minutes of Federal Reserve's Oct 27-28 meeting
Grains prices at 0153 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 487.00 -0.50 -0.10% -1.42% 503.78 31
CBOT corn 362.25 0.25 +0.07% +0.63% 374.64 36
CBOT soy 863.50 -0.50 -0.06% +0.47% 882.53 40
CBOT rice $12.05 -$0.01 -0.12% -0.78% $12.36 53
WTI crude $40.98 $0.31 +0.76% -1.82% $45.07 29
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.064 $0.000 -0.05% -0.45%
USD/AUD 0.710 -0.001 -0.13% +0.08%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)