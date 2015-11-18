SYDNEY, Nov 18 U.S. wheat futures fell for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday to near one-month lows touched the previous day, dragged down by ample global supply. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December wheat fell 0.1 percent to $4.87 a bushel, after closing down 1.3 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a near one-month low of $4.84-1/2 a bushel. * January soybeans were little changed at $8.63-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.52 percent on Tuesday. * December corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.62-1/4, after gaining 0.56 percent in the previous session. * Corn and soybean futures firmed on technical support as investors took advantage of recent declines to contract lows to cover bearish bets they had placed as farmers reaped huge harvests of both crops across the U.S. Midwest. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in its weekly crop progress report released on Monday afternoon that 52 percent of the winter wheat crop was rated good to excellent, up one percentage point from the prior week. * Improving weather in other large wheat production areas added further pressure, bolstering prospects of a boost to already plentiful global supplies. * Forecasts calling for precipitation in parched wheat belts in Russia and Ukraine, along with mild temperatures that could help plant development before winter, offset concerns about next year's harvest in the Black Sea region. MARKET NEWS * The dollar sat near a 7-month high against a basket of peers early on Wednesday as the euro slid on expectations for the European Central Bank to ease monetary policy in December. * U.S. crude oil prices edged above $41 a barrel in early trading in Asia on Wednesday following reports of falling stockpiles and rising refinery activity, but analysts said the market would remain under pressure for the rest of the year and into 2016. * U.S. stocks forfeited gains on Tuesday after a soccer match between Germany and the Netherlands was called off over fears of a bombing. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China House prices Oct 1330 U.S. Housing starts Oct 1330 U.S. Building permits Oct 1900 Minutes of Federal Reserve's Oct 27-28 meeting Grains prices at 0153 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 487.00 -0.50 -0.10% -1.42% 503.78 31 CBOT corn 362.25 0.25 +0.07% +0.63% 374.64 36 CBOT soy 863.50 -0.50 -0.06% +0.47% 882.53 40 CBOT rice $12.05 -$0.01 -0.12% -0.78% $12.36 53 WTI crude $40.98 $0.31 +0.76% -1.82% $45.07 29 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.064 $0.000 -0.05% -0.45% USD/AUD 0.710 -0.001 -0.13% +0.08% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)