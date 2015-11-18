* Wheat falls as global production prospects improve
* Corn flat, soybeans edge lower
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Nov 18 U.s. wheat fell for a fourth
consecutive session on Wednesday as prices lingered near a
one-month low, weighed down by ample global supplies.
Corn was flat, while soybeans edged lower after both drew
some support from technical buying.
Chicago Board of Trade December wheat futures fell 0.2
percent to $4.86-1/2 a bushel after closing down 1.3 percent on
Tuesday when prices hit a one-month low of $4.84-1/2 a bushel.
Analysts said wheat remains under pressure amid ample global
supplies, while forecasts for rains that will boost production
of winter wheat were also dragging.
Hard red wheat prices fell 0.2 percent to $4.62-1/4 a
bushel, having closed down 0.9 percent in the previous session.
"Global supply prospects have improved in recent days and
with continued soft demand for U.S. supplies, there hasn't been
much to support prices," said one Sydney-based grains trader,
who declined to be named as he is not authorised to talk to the
media.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in its weekly crop
progress report released on Monday afternoon that 52 percent of
the winter wheat crop was rated good to excellent, up one
percentage point from the prior week.
Forecasts also call for precipitation in parched wheat belts
in Russia and Ukraine. Along with mild temperatures that could
help plant development before winter, this may offset concerns
about next year's harvest in the Black Sea region.
January soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $8.62-3/4 a
bushel, having firmed 0.5 percent on Tuesday.
December corn was unchanged at $3.62 a bushel, after
gaining 0.6 percent in the previous session.
Corn and soybean futures firmed on technical support as
investors took advantage of recent declines to contract lows to
cover bearish bets they had placed as farmers reaped huge
harvests of both crops across the U.S. Midwest.
Grains prices at 0257 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 486.50 -1.00 -0.21% -1.52% 503.77 30
CBOT corn 362.00 0.00 +0.00% +0.56% 374.63 36
CBOT soy 862.75 -1.25 -0.14% +0.38% 882.51 39
CBOT rice $12.05 -$0.01 -0.12% -0.78% $12.36 53
WTI crude $40.98 $0.31 +0.76% -1.82% $45.07 29
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.063 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.47%
USD/AUD 0.710 -0.001 -0.11% +0.10%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)