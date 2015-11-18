* Wheat falls as global production prospects improve * Corn flat, soybeans edge lower By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Nov 18 U.s. wheat fell for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday as prices lingered near a one-month low, weighed down by ample global supplies. Corn was flat, while soybeans edged lower after both drew some support from technical buying. Chicago Board of Trade December wheat futures fell 0.2 percent to $4.86-1/2 a bushel after closing down 1.3 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a one-month low of $4.84-1/2 a bushel. Analysts said wheat remains under pressure amid ample global supplies, while forecasts for rains that will boost production of winter wheat were also dragging. Hard red wheat prices fell 0.2 percent to $4.62-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.9 percent in the previous session. "Global supply prospects have improved in recent days and with continued soft demand for U.S. supplies, there hasn't been much to support prices," said one Sydney-based grains trader, who declined to be named as he is not authorised to talk to the media. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in its weekly crop progress report released on Monday afternoon that 52 percent of the winter wheat crop was rated good to excellent, up one percentage point from the prior week. Forecasts also call for precipitation in parched wheat belts in Russia and Ukraine. Along with mild temperatures that could help plant development before winter, this may offset concerns about next year's harvest in the Black Sea region. January soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $8.62-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.5 percent on Tuesday. December corn was unchanged at $3.62 a bushel, after gaining 0.6 percent in the previous session. Corn and soybean futures firmed on technical support as investors took advantage of recent declines to contract lows to cover bearish bets they had placed as farmers reaped huge harvests of both crops across the U.S. Midwest. Grains prices at 0257 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 486.50 -1.00 -0.21% -1.52% 503.77 30 CBOT corn 362.00 0.00 +0.00% +0.56% 374.63 36 CBOT soy 862.75 -1.25 -0.14% +0.38% 882.51 39 CBOT rice $12.05 -$0.01 -0.12% -0.78% $12.36 53 WTI crude $40.98 $0.31 +0.76% -1.82% $45.07 29 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.063 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.47% USD/AUD 0.710 -0.001 -0.11% +0.10% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)