SYDNEY, Nov 19 U.S. wheat edged higher for the first time in five sessions on Thursday, but was hovering just above a two-month low as ample global supplies weigh on the market. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat rose 0.1 percent to $4.83-3/4 a bushel after closing down 0.9 percent on Wednesday. * January soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $8.59-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent on Wednesday. * December corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.62 after closing unchanged in the previous session. * Soybeans were under pressure from signs that export demand for U.S. supplies was drying up. U.S. exporters have reported just one sale of soybeans to the government this week and only two last week. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Thursday morning to show that export sales of soybeans were in a range from 700,000 to 1.1 million tonnes in the latest week, down from 1.297 million a week earlier. * Wheat under pressure as global supply prospects improve. MARKET NEWS * The dollar edged down but stood close to a seven-month high in early Asian trading, getting a lift from Federal Reserve officials' comments as well as the central bank's latest meeting that hinted that an interest rate hike could be right around the corner. * U.S. crude oil prices edged up in early trading in Asia on Thursday but are struggling to break away from the $40 per barrel mark as oversupply and high inventory levels ensure an ongoing glut. * U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday and investors appeared positively inclined toward higher rates after minutes from the Federal Reserve October meeting showed a solid core of officials rallied behind a possible December rate hike. DATA (Thursday) GMT 0130 US Initial Jobless Claims 0130 US Philly Fed Business Index for Nov Grains prices at 0205 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 483.75 0.50 +0.10% -0.77% 502.73 28 CBOT corn 362.00 0.25 +0.07% +0.00% 373.65 37 CBOT soy 859.75 2.00 +0.23% -41.46% 1429.26 37 CBOT rice $11.86 $0.02 +0.17% +0.17% $12.30 46 WTI crude $40.98 $0.23 +0.56% +0.76% $44.79 31 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.071 $0.005 +0.45% +0.61% USD/AUD 0.716 0.005 +0.70% +0.72% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)