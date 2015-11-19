* USDA export report likely to drive market direction * Wheat falls for fifth straight session By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Nov 19 U.S. soybeans stretched their losses into a second session on Thursday on signs of weak demand, while ample South American production also dragged on prices. Wheat also edged down, its fifth consecutive daily loss, while corn was mostly unchanged. Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures fell 0.2 percent to $8.56 a bushel, after closing down 0.7 percent on Wednesday, on growing worries South American exporters could soon see their export prospects improve. "Traders continue to worry about extra Argentinean soybeans coming to market. Argentina is likely to elect a new government this weekend that might well change export tax policies," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Argentinian producers would sell some of large stocks of soybeans if those changes occur." Argentina presidential front runner Mauricio Macri has said he will cut the 35-percent export tax currently slapped on soybean exports by 5 points in 2016, increasing the competitiveness of this season's bumper supplies. U.S. exporters have reported just one sale of soybeans to the government this week and only two last week. Market sentiment, however, is likely to be driven by the U.S. Department of Agriculture export figures scheduled for release later in the day. Analysts expect the report to show export sales of soybeans in a range from 700,000 to 1.1 million tonnes in the latest week, down from 1.297 million a week ago. In other grains, December wheat fell 0.2 percent to $4.82-1/4 a bushel after closing down 0.9 percent on Wednesday. Analysts noted some pressure from improving global supply. However, analysts said Black Sea crops remain under threat after entering dormancy in poor condition relative to recent years. December corn was unchanged at $3.61-3/4, after closing near flat in the previous session. Grains prices at 0259 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 482.25 -1.00 -0.21% -1.08% 502.68 27 CBOT corn 361.75 0.00 +0.00% -0.07% 373.64 34 CBOT soy 856.00 -1.75 -0.20% -0.93% 881.45 32 CBOT rice $11.94 $0.10 +0.80% -1.08% $12.25 49 WTI crude $40.93 $0.18 +0.44% +0.64% $44.78 30 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.069 $0.004 +0.33% +0.49% USD/AUD 0.715 0.004 +0.56% +0.58% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)