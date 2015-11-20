SYDNEY, Nov 20 U.S. soybeans fell on Friday, giving back all the gains from the previous session, when stronger than expected demand for U.S. supplies provided some support, though the oilseed was still poised to record its first weekly gain in more than a month. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans up nearly 0.5 percent for the week, the first weekly rally in five weeks. * December corn up nearly 1.5 percent for the week, rebounding from two-week losses of more than 6 percent. * December wheat down 1 percent for the week, the second consecutive weekly loss. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture early Thursday reported weekly export sales of wheat for the 2015-16 marketing year totaled 721,900 tonnes in the latest week, the most in 3-1/2 months. The total topped market forecasts of 200,000 to 400,000 tonnes. * Soybean export sales came in at 1.798 million tonnes, also above market expectations. Corn export sales of 779,800 tonnes were the most in seven weeks. * Supply prospects for both corn and soybeans were also boosted by a turn to favorable growing weather in South America, with rain in Brazil expected to help crops after dry conditions at the start of the planting season. MARKET NEWS * The dollar steadied against the yen and euro on Friday after retreating from a recent rally that took the greenback to 7-month highs. * U.S. crude futures inched up in early Asian trading on Friday but remained near three-month lows after a persistent supply glut has cut prices by nearly 13 percent since the start of November. * Wall Street ended a little lower on Thursday as falling healthcare stocks offset gains in Intel and other technology names while investors eyed an expected rate hike in December. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Producer prices Oct 1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Nov Grains prices at 0126 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 492.00 -0.25 -0.05% +0.61% 504.46 39 CBOT corn 363.25 -1.00 -0.27% +0.35% 373.69 43 CBOT soy 858.00 -2.00 -0.23% -0.69% 881.52 35 CBOT rice $11.88 $0.03 +0.25% -1.57% $12.25 45 WTI crude $40.59 $0.05 +0.12% -0.39% $44.47 29 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.071 -$0.002 -0.20% +0.49% USD/AUD 0.719 0.000 -0.07% +1.08% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)