SYDNEY, Nov 20 U.S. soybeans fell on Friday,
giving back all the gains from the previous session, when
stronger than expected demand for U.S. supplies provided some
support, though the oilseed was still poised to record its first
weekly gain in more than a month.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans up nearly
0.5 percent for the week, the first weekly rally in five weeks.
* December corn up nearly 1.5 percent for the week,
rebounding from two-week losses of more than 6 percent.
* December wheat down 1 percent for the week, the
second consecutive weekly loss.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture early Thursday reported
weekly export sales of wheat for the 2015-16 marketing year
totaled 721,900 tonnes in the latest week, the most in 3-1/2
months. The total topped market forecasts of 200,000 to 400,000
tonnes.
* Soybean export sales came in at 1.798 million tonnes, also
above market expectations. Corn export sales of 779,800 tonnes
were the most in seven weeks.
* Supply prospects for both corn and soybeans were also
boosted by a turn to favorable growing weather in South America,
with rain in Brazil expected to help crops after dry conditions
at the start of the planting season.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar steadied against the yen and euro on Friday
after retreating from a recent rally that took the greenback to
7-month highs.
* U.S. crude futures inched up in early Asian trading on
Friday but remained near three-month lows after a persistent
supply glut has cut prices by nearly 13 percent since the start
of November.
* Wall Street ended a little lower on Thursday as falling
healthcare stocks offset gains in Intel and other technology
names while investors eyed an expected rate hike in December.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Producer prices Oct
1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Nov
Grains prices at 0126 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 492.00 -0.25 -0.05% +0.61% 504.46 39
CBOT corn 363.25 -1.00 -0.27% +0.35% 373.69 43
CBOT soy 858.00 -2.00 -0.23% -0.69% 881.52 35
CBOT rice $11.88 $0.03 +0.25% -1.57% $12.25 45
WTI crude $40.59 $0.05 +0.12% -0.39% $44.47 29
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.071 -$0.002 -0.20% +0.49%
USD/AUD 0.719 0.000 -0.07% +1.08%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)