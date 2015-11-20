* Wheat set to post second straight weekly loss * USDA pegs exports of wheat above market forecasts * Corn falls, soybeans edge lower By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Nov 20 U.S. wheat fell on Friday as a bounce from stronger than expected demand for U.S. supplies proved temporary and ample global supplies regained focus with traders, pushing the grain to its second consecutive weekly loss. Corn fell but is poised to record a weekly gain for the first time in three weeks, while soybean prices also dropped. Chicago Board of Trade December wheat futures fell 0.25 percent to $4.89-1/2 a bushel after closing up 1.55 percent in the previous session. Despite posting its biggest one-day gain in more than two weeks on Thursday, wheat is set to finish the week down nearly 1.5 percent for the week. "The export data was a surprise," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. "The market may have responded but it hasn't changed the fundamentals." The U.S. Department of Agriculture early Thursday reported weekly export sales of wheat for the 2015-16 marketing year totaled 721,900 tonnes in the latest week, the most in 3-1/2 months. The total topped market forecasts of 200,000 to 400,000 tonnes. December corn fell 0.34 percent to $3.63 a bushel after closing up 0.7 percent. Corn is up nearly 1.5 percent for the week, rebounding from two-week losses of more than 6 percent. January soybeans fell 0.47 percent to $8.56 a bushel, after closing up 0.26 percent on Thursday. Soybeans were little changed for the week, following four weeks of consecutive losses. Soybean export sales came in at 1.798 million tonnes, also above market expectations. Corn export sales of 779,800 tonnes were the most in seven weeks. Supply prospects for both corn and soybeans were also boosted by a turn to favorable growing weather in South America, with rain in Brazil expected to help crops after dry conditions at the start of the planting season. Grains prices at 0320 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 490.50 -1.75 -0.36% +0.31% 504.41 39 CBOT corn 363.00 -1.25 -0.34% +0.28% 373.68 41 CBOT soy 855.50 -4.50 -0.52% -0.98% 881.43 35 CBOT rice $11.87 $0.02 +0.17% -1.66% $12.25 45 WTI crude $40.59 $0.05 +0.12% -0.39% $44.47 28 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.071 -$0.002 -0.20% +0.50% USD/AUD 0.720 0.001 +0.08% +1.24% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)