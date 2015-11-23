* Soy falls for 2nd day, hits lowest in 6-1/2 years * Market-friendly opposition wins Argentine elections * Favourable LatAm weather to anchor soy, corn prices (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Nov 23 U.S. soybean futures lost more ground on Monday, sliding to their lowest in six-and-a-half years, pressured by the election in Argentina of a president who has promised to cut export taxes and boost production. Corn eased for a second session as improved crop weather in South America continued to weigh on agricultural markets. Chicago Board of Trade front month soybeans had fallen 0.6 percent to $8.52-3/4 a bushel by 0301 GMT. They earlier touched a 6-1/2-year low at $8.50-3/4 a bushel, after closing down 0.3 percent on Friday. December corn slid 0.2 percent to $3.62-1/2 a bushel and wheat rose 0.4 percent to $4.90-1/4 a bushel. "Argentina's election result is surely bearish for soybean prices," said one Melbourne-based analyst. "Big inventory, which has been locked up, is expected to be released into the market. It is hard to think why soybeans should trade higher over the next six to 12 months." Conservative opposition candidate Mauricio Macri comfortably won Argentina's presidential election on Sunday after promising business-friendly reforms to spur investment in the struggling economy. Argentine grains output would shoot 30 percent higher by 2019 as Macri is expected to make good on his vow to cut export taxes and state controls that have weighed on production, his farm advisor said in an interview earlier this month. "Soybean prices will underperform relative to corn over the coming weeks, as policies enacted following the Argentine presidential election will encourage increased soybean exports," BMI Research said in a note. A turn to wetter weather in South America has removed concerns about dry soils that farmers encountered early in the planting process. Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Nov. 17, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans. Prices at 0301 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 492.25 2.25 +0.46% +0.00% 503.24 40 CBOT corn 362.50 -0.75 -0.21% -0.48% 372.47 39 CBOT soy 852.00 -5.50 -0.64% -0.93% 879.36 28 CBOT rice $12.14 $0.00 +0.04% +2.45% $12.18 58 WTI crude $41.11 -$0.79 -1.89% +1.41% $44.26 36 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.061 -$0.004 -0.34% -1.16% USD/AUD 0.717 -0.007 -0.93% -0.29% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)