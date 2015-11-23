* Soy falls for 2nd day, hits lowest in 6-1/2 years
* Market-friendly opposition wins Argentine elections
* Favourable LatAm weather to anchor soy, corn prices
(Adds comment, detail)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 23 U.S. soybean futures lost more
ground on Monday, sliding to their lowest in six-and-a-half
years, pressured by the election in Argentina of a president who
has promised to cut export taxes and boost production.
Corn eased for a second session as improved crop weather in
South America continued to weigh on agricultural markets.
Chicago Board of Trade front month soybeans had fallen
0.6 percent to $8.52-3/4 a bushel by 0301 GMT. They earlier
touched a 6-1/2-year low at $8.50-3/4 a bushel, after closing
down 0.3 percent on Friday.
December corn slid 0.2 percent to $3.62-1/2 a bushel
and wheat rose 0.4 percent to $4.90-1/4 a bushel.
"Argentina's election result is surely bearish for soybean
prices," said one Melbourne-based analyst.
"Big inventory, which has been locked up, is expected to be
released into the market. It is hard to think why soybeans
should trade higher over the next six to 12 months."
Conservative opposition candidate Mauricio Macri comfortably
won Argentina's presidential election on Sunday after promising
business-friendly reforms to spur investment in the struggling
economy.
Argentine grains output would shoot 30 percent higher by
2019 as Macri is expected to make good on his vow to cut export
taxes and state controls that have weighed on production, his
farm advisor said in an interview earlier this month.
"Soybean prices will underperform relative to corn over the
coming weeks, as policies enacted following the Argentine
presidential election will encourage increased soybean exports,"
BMI Research said in a note.
A turn to wetter weather in South America has removed
concerns about dry soils that farmers encountered early in the
planting process.
Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to Nov. 17, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short
position in soybeans.
Prices at 0301 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 492.25 2.25 +0.46% +0.00% 503.24 40
CBOT corn 362.50 -0.75 -0.21% -0.48% 372.47 39
CBOT soy 852.00 -5.50 -0.64% -0.93% 879.36 28
CBOT rice $12.14 $0.00 +0.04% +2.45% $12.18 58
WTI crude $41.11 -$0.79 -1.89% +1.41% $44.26 36
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.061 -$0.004 -0.34% -1.16%
USD/AUD 0.717 -0.007 -0.93% -0.29%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)