SINGAPORE, Nov 24 Chicago wheat futures edged
lower on Tuesday, giving up some of last session's gains as an
improvement in the condition of the U.S. winter crop pressured
prices.
Soybeans eased after rebounding from a six-and-half year low
on Monday with a stronger dollar keeping a lid on prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The U.S. winter wheat crop condition was rated 53 percent
good-to-excellent, up from 52 percent a week ago but still below
last year's 58 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said
after the market closed on Monday.
* The winter wheat condition is improving following rains in
the U.S. Plains and the Midwest last week.
* Russian export prices for wheat fell last week, tracking a
decline in Chicago futures. Black Sea prices for Russian wheat
with 12.5 percent protein content were at $195 per tonne on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis at the end of last week, down $3 from
a week earlier, IKAR said.
* Soybeans hit their lowest in more than six years on Monday
following the weekend election in Argentina of a president who
has promised to cut export taxes and boost production.
* Argentine grains output would shoot 30 percent higher by
2019 as the nation's new president Mauricio Macri is expected to
make good on his vow to cut export taxes and state controls that
have weighed on production, his farm advisor said in an
interview earlier this month.
* Commodity funds bought an estimated net 8,000 CBOT corn
contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds were also net
buyers of 7,000 wheat contracts and 5,000 soybean contracts,
they said.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar hovered near an 8-month high against a basket
of currencies on Tuesday, underpinned by lingering expectations
the U.S. Federal Reserve is on course to raise interest rates in
December.
* U.S. crude oil futures rose more than 1 percent in early
Asian trading on Tuesday, after Saudi Arabia pledged to work
towards oil price stability.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Detailed GDP Q3
0745 France Business climate Nov
0900 Germany Ifo business climate Nov
1330 U.S. GDP second estimate Q3
1330 U.S. Trade data Oct
1400 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Sep
1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Nov
Prices at 0115 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 497.00 -0.75 -0.15% +0.96% 503.40 46
CBOT corn 366.50 -0.75 -0.20% +0.62% 372.60 50
CBOT soy 861.50 -2.75 -0.32% +0.17% 879.68 41
CBOT rice $12.11 $0.00 +0.00% +2.20% $12.18 55
WTI crude $42.12 $0.37 +0.89% +4.28% $44.13 48
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.063 $0.000 +0.00% -0.08%
USD/AUD 0.719 0.000 -0.03% -0.65%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)