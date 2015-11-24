* U.S. winter crop improves after last week's rains * Stronger dollar weights on soy, wheat, corn prices (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Nov 24 Chicago wheat futures edged lower on Tuesday, giving up some of last session's gains as an improvement in the condition of the U.S. winter crop pressured prices. Soybeans eased after rebounding from a 6-1/2-year low on Monday with a stronger dollar keeping a lid on prices. "There is bearish tone in the market as the hard winter crop condition is improving," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "But we feel the market will trade in a range because of a U.S. holiday this week. The upside is limited at $5.00 a bushel for the December contract and downside is $4.80 a bushel." Chicago Board of Trade December wheat had slid 0.3 percent to $4.93-3/4 a bushel by 0311 GMT after climbing 1.6 percent in the last session, while corn lost 0.3 percent to $3.66-1/4 a bushel. January soybeans gave up 0.2 percent to $8.62-1/2 a bushel. The front-month soybean contract hit its lowest since March 2009 on Monday. The U.S. winter wheat crop condition was rated 53 percent good-to-excellent, up from 52 percent a week ago but still below last year's 58 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said after the market closed on Monday. The winter wheat condition is improving following rains in the U.S. Plains and the Midwest last week. Russian export prices for wheat fell last week, tracking a decline in Chicago futures. Black Sea prices for Russian wheat with 12.5 percent protein content were at $195 per tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis at the end of last week, down $3 from a week earlier, IKAR said. A stronger dollar is making the greenback-priced commodities expensive for importers holding other currencies. The dollar hovered near an 8-month peak against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, underpinned by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve is on course to raise interest rates in December. Soybeans hit their lowest in more than six years on Monday following the weekend election in Argentina of a president who has promised to cut export taxes and boost production. Argentine grains output would shoot 30 percent higher by 2019 as the nation's new president Mauricio Macri is expected to make good on his vow to cut export taxes and state controls that have weighed on production, his farm advisor said in an interview earlier this month. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 8,000 CBOT corn contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds were also net buyers of 7,000 wheat contracts and 5,000 soybean contracts, they said. Prices at 0311 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 496.00 -1.75 -0.35% +0.76% 503.37 46 CBOT corn 366.25 -1.00 -0.27% +0.55% 372.59 50 CBOT soy 862.50 -1.75 -0.20% +0.29% 879.71 42 CBOT rice $12.15 $0.04 +0.33% +2.53% $12.18 57 WTI crude $41.96 $0.21 +0.50% +3.89% $44.13 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.063 $0.000 +0.00% -0.08% USD/AUD 0.719 0.000 -0.04% -0.66% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)