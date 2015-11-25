SYDNEY, Nov 25 U.S. wheat rose on Wednesday after losing more than 2 percent in the previous session, although ample global supplies limited gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat rose 0.51 percent to $4.91 a bushel after closing down 2.1 percent on Tuesday. * January soybeans fell 0.14 percent to $8.64-1/2 a bushel after closing little changed on Tuesday. * December corn rose 0.14 percent to $3.64-3/4 after closing down 0.7 percent in the previous session. * The U.S. winter wheat crop condition was rated 53 percent good-to-excellent, up from 52 percent a week ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said late on Monday. * This was below a corresponding 58 percent rating a year ago but showed that U.S. wheat plants were benefiting from rainfall after suffering from dryness at the start of the growing season. * Soybeans were trading near a 6-1/2-year low hit on Monday as the market anticipated Argentina's newly elected president would enact policies that could help boost exports, adding to volumes from bumper harvests around the world. MARKET NEWS * The dollar nursed broad losses early on Wednesday as investors cut crowded long positions in the lead-up to the Thanksgiving holidays, and amid heightened geopolitical tensions after Turkey downed a Russian warplane. * U.S. crude oil futures dipped on Wednesday on profit-taking after prices rallied to a two-week high in the previous session due to heightening geopolitical tensions in the Middle East with Turkey's downing of a Russian warplane. * U.S. shares closed higher on Tuesday as energy stocks rose along with oil prices after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0745 France Consumer confidence Nov 1330 U.S. Personal income Oct 1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Oct 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Monthly home price index Sep 1500 U.S. New home sales Oct Grains prices at 0117 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 491.00 2.50 +0.51% -1.36% 501.73 40 CBOT corn 364.75 0.50 +0.14% -0.68% 371.48 46 CBOT soy 862.50 -1.25 -0.14% -0.20% 876.39 44 CBOT rice $12.08 -$0.11 -0.94% -0.25% $12.14 53 WTI crude $42.69 -$0.18 -0.42% +2.25% $44.03 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.065 $0.001 +0.08% +0.13% USD/AUD 0.726 0.000 +0.04% +0.88% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)