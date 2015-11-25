* Wheat ticks up on bargain-buying after deep losses * Soy unchanged, trades near lowest in more than 6 yrs (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Nov 25 Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Wednesday as the market took a breather after declining more than 2 percent in the last session, pressured by the improved condition of the U.S. winter crop and ample world supplies. Corn rose marginally, although gains were capped by lack of export demand for U.S. supplies. Soybeans hovered close to Monday's 6-1/2 year low. Chicago Board of Trade December wheat had risen 0.5 percent to $4.86-1/2 a bushel by 0332 GMT after closing down 2.3 percent on Tuesday. January soybeans fell a quarter of a cent to $8.63-1/2 a bushel, while December corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.64-1/2 a bushel. "We have a slight uptick in prices today, I think it is just a normal trading range," said Pawan Kumar, director for food and agricultural research at Rabobank in Singapore. "U.S. crop conditions are pretty good and there are abundant wheat stocks globally." The U.S. winter wheat crop condition was rated 53 percent good-to-excellent, up from 52 percent a week ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. That was below a corresponding 58 percent rating a year ago but showed that U.S. wheat plants were benefiting from rainfall after suffering from dryness at the start of the growing season. The wheat market is also focused on a tender issued by Egypt, the world's biggest importer, to buy an unspecified amount of the grain for shipment from Dec. 21-31. The country has awarded most of the tenders this year to Black Sea and European suppliers, showing how U.S. wheat has remained uncompetitive. Soybeans are trading near a 6-1/2 year low as the market anticipates Argentina's newly elected president will enact policies that could help boost exports, adding to volumes from bumper harvests around the world. The head of the company that led the breakneck expansion of Argentine soy cultivation over the last two decades said on Tuesday the country's grains output could climb by 50 percent over the next three years thanks to a change of government. Soybeans on Monday dropped to their lowest since March 2009 at $8.44-1/4 a bushel. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 8,000 CBOT corn contracts and 7,000 wheat contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds were also net buyers of 9,000 soyoil contracts. Futures will not trade on Thursday due to the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday, with the market reopening for a shortened trading session on Friday. Prices at 0332 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 491.50 3.00 +0.61% +0.31% 502.46 40 CBOT corn 364.50 0.25 +0.07% +0.34% 371.96 46 CBOT soy 863.50 -0.25 -0.03% +0.70% 878.03 45 CBOT rice $12.10 -$0.09 -0.78% -0.29% $12.15 54 WTI crude $42.83 -$0.04 -0.09% +2.59% $44.03 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.067 $0.003 +0.30% +0.22% USD/AUD 0.727 0.007 +1.03% +0.40% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)