SYDNEY, Nov 30 U.S. wheat dropped for a fourth consecutive session to hit a near three-month low on Monday, as sluggish demand amid ample global supplies weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade March wheat fell 0.52 percent to $4.76-1/2 a bushel, near the session low of $4.75-1/2 a bushel - its weakest since Sept. 4. Wheat closed down 1.7 percent on Friday. * January soybeans were little changed at $8.72-1/2 a bushel, after closing down 0.26 percent on Friday. * March corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.66-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent in the previous session. * Expectations of big wheat deliveries, starting with first notice day on Monday for December contracts, weighed on the market, traders and analysts said. Estimates were for zero to 336 deliveries against Chicago wheat futures. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported weekly U.S. wheat export sales of 303,700 tonnes for 2015/16, below the range of trade estimates from 400,000 to 600,000 tonnes. * Argentina's incoming government will abolish export taxes on corn and wheat the day after it assumes office and reduce the export tax on soy by 5 percent, designated Agriculture Minister Ricardo Buryaile confirmed to the daily Clarin. * Weekly soybean export sales of nearly 1.2 million tonnes fell in the low end of a range of expectations. MARKET NEWS * Currency markets got off to a nondescript start on Monday thanks to an uneventful weekend, but the prospect of further policy easing this week by the European Central Bank is likely to keep the euro on the defensive. * Crude oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Monday, although gains were limited as investors look ahead to an OPEC meeting where ministers from the oil producing group will set policy in the face of a market still in glut. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1300 Germany Consumer prices Nov 1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Nov 1500 U.S. Pending homes sales Oct Grains prices at 0114 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 476.50 -2.50 -0.52% -2.26% 500.21 24 CBOT corn 366.50 -0.75 -0.20% -2.01% 378.37 38 CBOT soy 872.50 -0.50 -0.06% -0.31% 874.78 55 CBOT rice $11.93 -$0.03 -0.21% -1.65% $12.11 46 WTI crude $41.89 $0.18 +0.43% -2.67% $43.70 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.058 -$0.001 -0.09% -0.27% USD/AUD 0.717 -0.002 -0.25% -0.69% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)