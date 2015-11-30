* Wheat falls for 4th session, lowest since early September

* Soy eases for 2nd day, Argentina's tax cut plans add pressure (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Nov 30 Chicago wheat futures slid for a fourth session on Monday, dropping to the lowest in almost three months as plentiful global supplies and a lack of demand for expensive U.S. shipments dragged on prices.

Soybeans dipped for a second session as Argentina's move to abolish export taxes kept a lid on prices.

Chicago Board of Trade December wheat fell 0.9 percent to $4.61-1/2 a bushel by 0242 GMT, after hitting a contract low at $4.58-3/4 a bushel. On a continuation chart, wheat hit its lowest since Sept. 8.

January soybeans eased 0.2 percent to $8.71 a bushel and December corn lost 0.2 percent to $3.60 a bushel.

"It is the comfortable wheat supply condition, U.S. and Europe are looking pretty good," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

"El Nino weather had triggered some worries but wheat supply outlook is very favourable."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported weekly U.S. wheat export sales of 303,700 tonnes for 2015/16, below the range of trade estimates from 400,000 to 600,000 tonnes.

Expectations of big wheat deliveries, starting with first notice day on Monday for December contracts, also weighed on the market, traders and analysts said. Estimates were for zero to 336 deliveries against Chicago wheat futures.

U.S. wheat is expected to continue trading around current levels in 2016, as weather-related risks are counter-balanced by currency weakness in some producer countries, Rabobank said in a report on Friday.

Global wheat stocks at the beginning of the 2015/16 marketing year have reached a four-year high, moving the stocks-to-use ratio to a comfortable 31 percent, which will keep prices rangebound, Rabobank said in the report on the agricultural markets outlook for 2016.

Nearly all soft wheat crops in France, the European Union's biggest grain producer, remain in decent condition, with 98 percent rated good or excellent by Nov. 23, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

The soybean market is being weighed down by prospects of higher exports from leading producer Argentina as the country's new government cuts taxes.

Argentina's incoming government will abolish export taxes on corn and wheat the day after it assumes office and reduce the export tax on soy by 5 percent, designated Agriculture Minister Ricardo Buryaile confirmed to the daily Clarin.

Weekly U.S. soybean export sales of nearly 1.2 million tonnes fell in the low end of a range of expectations.

Commodity funds sold an estimated net 9,000 CBOT corn contracts on Friday, trade sources said. The funds also were net sellers of 4,000 wheat contracts and 1,000 soymeal contracts, they said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)