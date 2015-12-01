SINGAPORE, Dec 1 Chicago wheat futures were
little changed on Tuesday after dropping for the past four
sessions as an improvement in U.S. winter crop condition weighed
prices.
Soybeans rose for a second session to their highest level
since early November on bargain buying while corn gained more
ground.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. winter wheat was rated 55 percent good-to-excellent
as of Sunday, compared with 53 percent a week ago and higher
that the market expectation of 54 percent, the U.S. Department
of Agriculture said in a report after the market closed on
Monday.
* The improvement in U.S. wheat crop condition comes against
a backdrop of lacklustre demand.
* Canada's harvests of wheat and canola were more abundant
than expected as favourable weather boosted yields late in the
growing season, according to Reuters' industry survey.
Statistics Canada on Friday will issue its final crop production
estimates for the 2015/16 marketing year.
* Australia cut its wheat forecast for the 2015/16 season as
dry weather, frost and fire damage curbed output, the world's
fourth largest exporter said on Tuesday.
* Production of wheat, Australia's largest winter crop, for
the season ending July 1, 2016 was forecast to be 23.98 million
tonnes, down 5.2 percent from its previous estimate in September
of 25.28 million tonnes, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural
and Resource Economics and Sciences said.
* Soybeans gained on bargain buying after falling to a
life-of-contract low on Nov. 23.
* The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released updated
mandates raising its blending requirements for renewable fuels,
including corn-based ethanol and soy-based biodiesel, from a
proposal it laid out in May.
* The mandate for increased biodiesel use should support
CBOT soyoil futures at a time when U.S. soybean processors may
start to scale back their crushing pace due to softening profit
margins.
* Large speculators increased their net short position in
Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 24,
regulatory data released on Monday showed.
* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short
position in soybeans.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares edged up on Tuesday, as investors awaited
Chinese factory surveys later in the session amid persistent
concerns about cooling growth in the world's second-biggest
economy.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0100 China NBS Non-mfg PMI Nov
0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Nov
0145 China Caixin Mfg PMI Final Nov
1445 U.S. Markit Mfg PMI Nov
1500 U.S. Construction spending Oct
1500 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Nov
1830 U.S. Total vehicle sales Nov
Prices at 0115 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT corn 373.50 1.25 +0.34% -0.13% 378.60 54
CBOT soy 882.75 1.75 +0.20% +0.86% 875.13 67
CBOT rice $11.95 $0.05 +0.38% -1.48% $12.11 48
WTI crude $41.70 $0.05 +0.12% -0.02% $43.56 45
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.057 -$0.002 -0.19% -0.37%
USD/AUD 0.725 0.006 +0.83% +0.39%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)