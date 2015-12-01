SINGAPORE, Dec 1 Chicago wheat futures were little changed on Tuesday after dropping for the past four sessions as an improvement in U.S. winter crop condition weighed prices. Soybeans rose for a second session to their highest level since early November on bargain buying while corn gained more ground. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. winter wheat was rated 55 percent good-to-excellent as of Sunday, compared with 53 percent a week ago and higher that the market expectation of 54 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report after the market closed on Monday. * The improvement in U.S. wheat crop condition comes against a backdrop of lacklustre demand. * Canada's harvests of wheat and canola were more abundant than expected as favourable weather boosted yields late in the growing season, according to Reuters' industry survey. Statistics Canada on Friday will issue its final crop production estimates for the 2015/16 marketing year. * Australia cut its wheat forecast for the 2015/16 season as dry weather, frost and fire damage curbed output, the world's fourth largest exporter said on Tuesday. * Production of wheat, Australia's largest winter crop, for the season ending July 1, 2016 was forecast to be 23.98 million tonnes, down 5.2 percent from its previous estimate in September of 25.28 million tonnes, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences said. * Soybeans gained on bargain buying after falling to a life-of-contract low on Nov. 23. * The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released updated mandates raising its blending requirements for renewable fuels, including corn-based ethanol and soy-based biodiesel, from a proposal it laid out in May. * The mandate for increased biodiesel use should support CBOT soyoil futures at a time when U.S. soybean processors may start to scale back their crushing pace due to softening profit margins. * Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 24, regulatory data released on Monday showed. * The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares edged up on Tuesday, as investors awaited Chinese factory surveys later in the session amid persistent concerns about cooling growth in the world's second-biggest economy. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0100 China NBS Non-mfg PMI Nov 0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Nov 0145 China Caixin Mfg PMI Final Nov 1445 U.S. Markit Mfg PMI Nov 1500 U.S. Construction spending Oct 1500 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Nov 1830 U.S. Total vehicle sales Nov Prices at 0115 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT corn 373.50 1.25 +0.34% -0.13% 378.60 54 CBOT soy 882.75 1.75 +0.20% +0.86% 875.13 67 CBOT rice $11.95 $0.05 +0.38% -1.48% $12.11 48 WTI crude $41.70 $0.05 +0.12% -0.02% $43.56 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.057 -$0.002 -0.19% -0.37% USD/AUD 0.725 0.006 +0.83% +0.39% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)