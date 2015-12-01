* Soybeans underpinned by bargain buying, technicals

* U.S. winter wheat crop improves further, drags on prices (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Dec 1 U.S. soybeans rose for a second session on Tuesday to hit their highest since early November with bargain buying and technicals underpinning prices that fell to a contract low last week.

Wheat was little changed after dropping for four sessions as an improvement in U.S. winter crop conditions weighed on prices.

Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans gained 0.4 percent to $8.84-3/4 a bushel after climbing earlier in the day to $8.85-1/4, the highest since Nov. 5.

December wheat was unchanged at $4.60 a bushel following a 7 percent decline in the past four sessions, while December corn gained 0.5 percent to $3.66-3/4 a bushel.

"There is more downside for wheat as export demand for U.S. wheat is reducing and we are seeing favourable crop production prospects," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.

"Overall the market is trapped in a bearish trend."

U.S. winter wheat was rated 55 percent good-to-excellent as of Sunday, compared with 53 percent a week ago and higher that the market expectation of 54 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report after the market closed on Monday.

The improvement in U.S. wheat crop condition comes against a backdrop of lacklustre demand.

Australia has, however, cut its wheat forecast for the 2015/16 season as dry weather, frost and fire damage curbed output, the world's fourth largest exporter said on Tuesday.

Production of wheat, Australia's largest winter crop, for the season ending July 1, 2016 was forecast to be 23.98 million tonnes, down 5.2 percent from its previous estimate in September of 25.28 million tonnes, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences said.

Soybeans gained on bullish technicals after falling to a life-of-contract low on Nov. 23.

March soybeans are expected to climb to $8.95-1/4 as it has cleared a resistance at $8.77-3/4, according to Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals Wang Tao.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released updated mandates raising its blending requirements for renewable fuels, including corn-based ethanol and soy-based biodiesel, from a proposal it laid out in May.

Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Nov. 24. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)