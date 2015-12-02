SYDNEY, Dec 2 U.S. soybeans rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, holding near a five-week peak on expectations of increased demand. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans climbed 0.2 percent to $8.91 a bushel, after firming 0.94 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a five-week high of $8.91-3/4 a bushel * March corn fell 0.13 percent to $3.73-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.4 percent in the previous session when prices marked a three-week top. * March wheat was unchanged at $4.71-1/2 a bushel, after closing down 0.8 percent on Tuesday when prices fell to a contract low of $4.70-3/4 a bushel. * Soybeans and soymeal have drawn support from bargain-buying after prices fell to multi-year lows last month, due in part to fears that Argentine farmers might sell soybeans aggressively following a Nov. 22 presidential election. * The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday said fuel companies need to use 18.1 billion gallons of renewables in 2016, stoking expectations of increased demand for ethanol. * Soybeans are the main feedstock for ethanol and biodiesel in the United States. * Heavy El Nino rainfall in southern Brazil is causing problems for companies trying to load large volumes of corn from the world's No. 2 exporter, according to market operators. * U.S. winter wheat was rated 55 percent good-to-excellent as of Sunday, compared with 53 percent a week ago and higher than the market expectation of 54 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar nursed broad losses early on Wednesday, having retreated from a multi-month peak as bulls got cold feet after U.S. manufacturing contracted in November for the first time in three years. * Crude prices dipped in early Asian trading hours on Wednesday as U.S. stockpiles rose against expectations, compounding a glut that is seeing hundreds of thousands barrels of oil being produced every day in excess of demand. * U.S. stocks started December stronger on Tuesday as health and consumer shares bounced back while auto sales suggested upbeat growth in November DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Consumer prices Nov 1000 Euro zone Producer prices Oct 1315 U.S. ADP national employment Nov 1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Nov Grains prices at 0128 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 471.50 0.00 +0.00% -0.84% 498.94 23 CBOT corn 373.25 -0.50 -0.13% +0.27% 377.93 53 CBOT soy 891.00 1.75 +0.20% +1.14% 874.74 73 CBOT rice $11.72 $0.00 +0.00% -1.60% $12.06 37 WTI crude $41.65 -$0.20 -0.48% +0.00% $43.43 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.062 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.56% USD/AUD 0.731 -0.001 -0.14% +1.18% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)