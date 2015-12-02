SYDNEY, Dec 2 U.S. soybeans rose for a third
consecutive session on Wednesday, holding near a five-week peak
on expectations of increased demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans climbed 0.2
percent to $8.91 a bushel, after firming 0.94 percent on Tuesday
when prices hit a five-week high of $8.91-3/4 a bushel
* March corn fell 0.13 percent to $3.73-1/4 a bushel,
having gained 0.4 percent in the previous session when prices
marked a three-week top.
* March wheat was unchanged at $4.71-1/2 a bushel,
after closing down 0.8 percent on Tuesday when prices fell to a
contract low of $4.70-3/4 a bushel.
* Soybeans and soymeal have drawn support from
bargain-buying after prices fell to multi-year lows last month,
due in part to fears that Argentine farmers might sell soybeans
aggressively following a Nov. 22 presidential election.
* The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday said
fuel companies need to use 18.1 billion gallons of renewables in
2016, stoking expectations of increased demand for ethanol.
* Soybeans are the main feedstock for ethanol and biodiesel
in the United States.
* Heavy El Nino rainfall in southern Brazil is causing
problems for companies trying to load large volumes of corn from
the world's No. 2 exporter, according to market operators.
* U.S. winter wheat was rated 55 percent good-to-excellent
as of Sunday, compared with 53 percent a week ago and higher
than the market expectation of 54 percent, the U.S. Department
of Agriculture said on Monday.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar nursed broad losses early on Wednesday,
having retreated from a multi-month peak as bulls got cold feet
after U.S. manufacturing contracted in November for the first
time in three years.
* Crude prices dipped in early Asian trading hours on
Wednesday as U.S. stockpiles rose against expectations,
compounding a glut that is seeing hundreds of thousands barrels
of oil being produced every day in excess of demand.
* U.S. stocks started December stronger on Tuesday as health
and consumer shares bounced back while auto sales suggested
upbeat growth in November
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Consumer prices Nov
1000 Euro zone Producer prices Oct
1315 U.S. ADP national employment Nov
1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Nov
Grains prices at 0128 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 471.50 0.00 +0.00% -0.84% 498.94 23
CBOT corn 373.25 -0.50 -0.13% +0.27% 377.93 53
CBOT soy 891.00 1.75 +0.20% +1.14% 874.74 73
CBOT rice $11.72 $0.00 +0.00% -1.60% $12.06 37
WTI crude $41.65 -$0.20 -0.48% +0.00% $43.43 45
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.062 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.56%
USD/AUD 0.731 -0.001 -0.14% +1.18%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)