SYDNEY, Dec 3 U.S. wheat fell on Thursday as prices lingered near a 5-1/2-year low as a stronger U.S. dollar continued to pressure prices, already weighed down by ample global supply and sluggish demand. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat fell 0.3 percent to $4.66 a bushel after closing down 0.9 percent on Wednesday. * Front-month wheat hit a 5-1/2-year low of $4.51-1/4 a bushel. * January soybeans fell 0.3 percent to $8.89-3/4 a bushel after firming 0.23 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a five-week high of $8.94-3/4 a bushel. * March corn fell 0.14 percent to $3.69-3/4 after closing down 0.94 percent in the previous session. * Argentina's farmers are racing to plant more corn now that a new farm-friendly government is taking power, increasing the area planted by 10 percent over previous estimates, and making more exports likely from one of the world's biggest suppliers. * Feed mills in Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia were said to be delaying corn purchases on expectations of cheaper offerings out of Argentina. President-elect Mauricio Macri has promised to abolish Argentina's export taxes on corn and wheat and reduce export taxes on soybeans. MARKET NEWS * The euro hovered near a 7-1/2-month low against the dollar as investors braced for the European Central Bank to roll out more stimulus, giving an extra boost to the U.S. currency after it scaled new heights on the prospect of a Federal Reserve rate hike. * U.S. crude prices were hovering just above $40 in early Asian trading on Thursday, after dropping more than 4 percent a day earlier, on an unexpected rise in U.S. stockpiles that is compounding a global supply glut. * U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Wednesday after hawkish comments from Janet Yellen boosted expectations of an interest rate hike, and oil dipped below $40 a barrel. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China Caixin services PMI Nov 0850 France Markit services PMI Nov 0855 Germany Markit services PMI Nov 0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI Nov 1000 Euro zone Retail sales Oct 1245 European Central Bank announces policy meeting outcome 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 U.S. Factory orders Oct 1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Nov Grains prices at 0152 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 466.00 -1.25 -0.27% -1.17% 497.79 21 CBOT corn 369.75 -0.50 -0.14% -1.07% 377.20 46 CBOT soy 889.75 -2.50 -0.28% +0.06% 874.22 67 CBOT rice $11.39 $0.00 -0.04% -2.77% $12.01 26 WTI crude $40.13 $0.19 +0.48% -4.11% $43.20 36 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.060 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.25% USD/AUD 0.729 -0.001 -0.18% -0.37% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)