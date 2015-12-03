(Corrects typo in headline)

* Wheat falls for 7th session, near 5-1/2 year low

* Soybeans ease after 3 sessions of gains, corn down

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 U.S. wheat eased for a seventh consecutive session on Thursday, trading near its lowest since June 2010 as a stronger dollar dragged down prices amid ample world supplies.

Soybeans also edged lower, snapping three sessions of gains, while corn fell for a second day.

Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat gave up 0.1 percent to $4.66-3/4 a bushel by 0229 GMT after closing down 0.9 percent on Wednesday. Front-month wheat hit a 5-1/2-year low of $4.51-1/4 a bushel on Wednesday.

January soybeans fell 0.3 percent to $8.89-3/4 a bushel and March corn lost 0.2 percent to $3.69-1/2 a bushel.

"Out of the agricultural complex, wheat has been one of the worst performing commodities," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ Bank in Melbourne. "Leveraged funds have been heavy sellers over this period, contributing to prices testing contract lows."

Wheat is down more than 20 percent this year, corn has given up a little over eight percent and soybeans have lost almost 13 percent.

Commodity funds sold an estimated net 6,000 CBOT corn contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds also were net sellers of 3,000 wheat contracts and net buyers of 6,000 soyoil contracts, they said.

A strong dollar has weighed on commodities as it makes the greenback-priced products expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

The euro hovered near a 7-1/2-month low against the dollar as investors braced for the European Central Bank to roll out more stimulus, giving an extra boost to the U.S. currency after it scaled new heights on the prospect of a Federal Reserve rate hike.

The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies rose overnight to as high as 100.510, its highest level since April 2003.

Argentina's farmers are racing to plant more corn now that a new farm-friendly government is taking power, increasing the area planted by 10 percent over previous estimates, and making more exports likely from one of the world's biggest suppliers.

Feed mills in Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia were said to be delaying corn purchases on expectations of cheaper offerings out of Argentina. President-elect Mauricio Macri has promised to abolish Argentina's export taxes on corn and wheat and reduce export taxes on soybeans. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)