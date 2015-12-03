(Corrects typo in headline)
* Wheat falls for 7th session, near 5-1/2 year low
* Soybeans ease after 3 sessions of gains, corn down
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Dec 3 U.S. wheat eased for a seventh
consecutive session on Thursday, trading near its lowest since
June 2010 as a stronger dollar dragged down prices amid ample
world supplies.
Soybeans also edged lower, snapping three sessions of gains,
while corn fell for a second day.
Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat gave up 0.1 percent
to $4.66-3/4 a bushel by 0229 GMT after closing down 0.9 percent
on Wednesday. Front-month wheat hit a 5-1/2-year low of
$4.51-1/4 a bushel on Wednesday.
January soybeans fell 0.3 percent to $8.89-3/4 a
bushel and March corn lost 0.2 percent to $3.69-1/2 a
bushel.
"Out of the agricultural complex, wheat has been one of the
worst performing commodities," said Paul Deane, senior
agricultural economist at ANZ Bank in Melbourne. "Leveraged
funds have been heavy sellers over this period, contributing to
prices testing contract lows."
Wheat is down more than 20 percent this year, corn
has given up a little over eight percent and soybeans
have lost almost 13 percent.
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 6,000 CBOT corn
contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds also were
net sellers of 3,000 wheat contracts and net buyers of 6,000
soyoil contracts, they said.
A strong dollar has weighed on commodities as it makes the
greenback-priced products expensive for buyers holding other
currencies.
The euro hovered near a 7-1/2-month low against the dollar
as investors braced for the European Central Bank to roll out
more stimulus, giving an extra boost to the U.S. currency after
it scaled new heights on the prospect of a Federal Reserve rate
hike.
The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies
rose overnight to as high as 100.510, its highest level
since April 2003.
Argentina's farmers are racing to plant more corn now that a
new farm-friendly government is taking power, increasing the
area planted by 10 percent over previous estimates, and making
more exports likely from one of the world's biggest suppliers.
Feed mills in Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia were said to
be delaying corn purchases on expectations of cheaper offerings
out of Argentina. President-elect Mauricio Macri has promised to
abolish Argentina's export taxes on corn and wheat and reduce
export taxes on soybeans.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)