SINGAPORE Dec 4 Chicago wheat futures gained
more ground on Friday as a weakness in the U.S. dollar
underpinned prices, although gains are likely to be capped by
ample global supplies.
Soybeans edged lower, snapping four sessions of gains and
corn dipped after Thursday's 1.8 percent rally.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 0.4 percent
to $4.80-3/4 a bushel by 0123 GMT, adding to last session's 2.5
percent gain. January soybeans eased 0.1 percent to
$8.96-1/2 a bushel and March corn fell 0.1 percent to
$3.76-3/4 a bushel.
* An explosive rally in the euro has sent the dollar index
reeling to a one-month low. The index shed 2.1 percent on
Thursday, its worst performance since March 2009.
* A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced commodities cheaper
for importers holding other currencies.
* U.S. export sales largely missed analysts' expectations.
U.S. wheat and corn are more expensive than other global
supplies for shipments early in 2016, while top global soy
importer China slowed its pace of buying slightly, U.S.
Department of Agriculture data showed.
* Weekly U.S. soybean sales of 878,300 tonnes were down 25
percent from the previous week and were at the low end of trade
estimates ranging from 800,000 to 1.2 million tonnes, USDA data
showed.
* Weekly wheat sales of 392,200 tonnes were up 29 percent
from the previous week and 17 percent from the prior 4-week
average. Corn sales stood at 499,400 tonnes, down 76 percent
from the previous week.
* Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its
estimate of Argentina's 2015/16 corn production and lowered its
forecast of the country's soybean crop on Thursday, trade
sources said.
* In a monthly report, the firm projected Argentina's corn
output at 21 million tonnes, up from 18.5 million previously. On
soybeans, Informa forecast Argentine production at 58.5 million
tonnes, down from 59.0 million last month.
* Argentine President-elect Mauricio Macri's proposed tax
cuts on soybean exports will also apply to shipments of soymeal
and soyoil, the head of a leading grains trade group said in an
interview.
* Macri, who won the Nov. 22 presidential runoff election,
promises to reduce the 35 percent tax on soy by 5 percentage
points each year from 2016 but had not made clear if this would
be the case for soy derivatives.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares slipped while the euro retained lavish gains
on Friday, a day after its biggest one-day surge in nearly seven
years as the European Central Bank's stimulus package fell well
short of markets' high expectations.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Industrial orders Oct
1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Nov
1330 U.S. Unemployment rate Nov
1330 U.S. International trade Oct
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)