SINGAPORE Dec 4 Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Friday as a weakness in the U.S. dollar underpinned prices, although gains are likely to be capped by ample global supplies.

Soybeans edged lower, snapping four sessions of gains and corn dipped after Thursday's 1.8 percent rally.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 0.4 percent to $4.80-3/4 a bushel by 0123 GMT, adding to last session's 2.5 percent gain. January soybeans eased 0.1 percent to $8.96-1/2 a bushel and March corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.76-3/4 a bushel.

* An explosive rally in the euro has sent the dollar index reeling to a one-month low. The index shed 2.1 percent on Thursday, its worst performance since March 2009.

* A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced commodities cheaper for importers holding other currencies.

* U.S. export sales largely missed analysts' expectations. U.S. wheat and corn are more expensive than other global supplies for shipments early in 2016, while top global soy importer China slowed its pace of buying slightly, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed.

* Weekly U.S. soybean sales of 878,300 tonnes were down 25 percent from the previous week and were at the low end of trade estimates ranging from 800,000 to 1.2 million tonnes, USDA data showed.

* Weekly wheat sales of 392,200 tonnes were up 29 percent from the previous week and 17 percent from the prior 4-week average. Corn sales stood at 499,400 tonnes, down 76 percent from the previous week.

* Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its estimate of Argentina's 2015/16 corn production and lowered its forecast of the country's soybean crop on Thursday, trade sources said.

* In a monthly report, the firm projected Argentina's corn output at 21 million tonnes, up from 18.5 million previously. On soybeans, Informa forecast Argentine production at 58.5 million tonnes, down from 59.0 million last month.

* Argentine President-elect Mauricio Macri's proposed tax cuts on soybean exports will also apply to shipments of soymeal and soyoil, the head of a leading grains trade group said in an interview.

* Macri, who won the Nov. 22 presidential runoff election, promises to reduce the 35 percent tax on soy by 5 percentage points each year from 2016 but had not made clear if this would be the case for soy derivatives.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares slipped while the euro retained lavish gains on Friday, a day after its biggest one-day surge in nearly seven years as the European Central Bank's stimulus package fell well short of markets' high expectations.

DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial orders Oct 1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Nov 1330 U.S. Unemployment rate Nov 1330 U.S. International trade Oct (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)