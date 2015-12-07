SYDNEY, Dec 7 U.S. soybeans rose for a sixth consecutive session on Monday to hit more than a six-week high as expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will this week cut its production forecast and signs of strong Chinese demand underpinned gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans rose 0.33 percent to $9.09 a bushel, near the session high of $9.09-3/4 a bushel - the highest since October 22. Soybeans firmed 0.95 percent on Friday. * March corn fell 0.26 percent to $3.80-1/2 a bushel, having earlier hit a session high of $3.82 a bushel - the highest since November 9. Corn closed up 1.2 percent in the previous session. * March wheat rose 1 percent to $4.89-1/2 a bushel, near the session high of $4.92 a bushel - the highest since November 25. Wheat closed up 1.2 percent on Friday. * U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly supply and demand report due on Wednesday, in which the government is expected to slash its soy supply forecast and boost its corn and wheat supply outlook, a Reuters analyst poll showed. * USDA earlier said exporters had sold 427,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans within the previous 24 hours, more than half to top importer China and the remainder to unknown destinations. MARKET NEWS * The dollar got off to a subdued start on Monday, having recovered a bit of ground late last week after upbeat payrolls data bolstered the case for an imminent hike in U.S. interest rates. * Crude prices fell on Monday in the first trading session after OPEC-members failed to agree on output targets to reduce a bulging glut that has resulted in oil prices falling by more than 60 percent since June 2014. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial output Oct 0930 Euro zone Sentix index Dec 1500 U.S. Employment trends Nov Grains prices at 0134 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 489.50 5.00 +1.03% +2.25% 497.88 46 CBOT corn 380.50 -1.00 -0.26% +0.93% 377.04 64 CBOT soy 909.00 3.00 +0.33% +1.28% 875.07 84 CBOT rice $11.20 $0.02 +0.13% -0.36% $11.93 25 WTI crude $39.59 -$0.38 -0.95% -3.63% $42.89 36 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.087 -$0.002 -0.17% -0.66% USD/AUD 0.733 -0.001 -0.14% -0.11% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)