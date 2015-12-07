SYDNEY, Dec 7 U.S. soybeans rose for a sixth
consecutive session on Monday to hit more than a six-week high
as expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will
this week cut its production forecast and signs of strong
Chinese demand underpinned gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans rose 0.33
percent to $9.09 a bushel, near the session high of $9.09-3/4 a
bushel - the highest since October 22. Soybeans firmed 0.95
percent on Friday.
* March corn fell 0.26 percent to $3.80-1/2 a bushel,
having earlier hit a session high of $3.82 a bushel - the
highest since November 9. Corn closed up 1.2 percent in the
previous session.
* March wheat rose 1 percent to $4.89-1/2 a bushel,
near the session high of $4.92 a bushel - the highest since
November 25. Wheat closed up 1.2 percent on Friday.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly supply and demand
report due on Wednesday, in which the government is expected to
slash its soy supply forecast and boost its corn and wheat
supply outlook, a Reuters analyst poll showed.
* USDA earlier said exporters had sold 427,000 tonnes of
U.S. soybeans within the previous 24 hours, more than half to
top importer China and the remainder to unknown destinations.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar got off to a subdued start on Monday, having
recovered a bit of ground late last week after upbeat payrolls
data bolstered the case for an imminent hike in U.S. interest
rates.
* Crude prices fell on Monday in the first trading session
after OPEC-members failed to agree on output targets to reduce a
bulging glut that has resulted in oil prices falling by more
than 60 percent since June 2014.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Industrial output Oct
0930 Euro zone Sentix index Dec
1500 U.S. Employment trends Nov
Grains prices at 0134 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 489.50 5.00 +1.03% +2.25% 497.88 46
CBOT corn 380.50 -1.00 -0.26% +0.93% 377.04 64
CBOT soy 909.00 3.00 +0.33% +1.28% 875.07 84
CBOT rice $11.20 $0.02 +0.13% -0.36% $11.93 25
WTI crude $39.59 -$0.38 -0.95% -3.63% $42.89 36
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.087 -$0.002 -0.17% -0.66%
USD/AUD 0.733 -0.001 -0.14% -0.11%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)