* Chicago wheat up almost 5 pct in 3 sessions * CBOT wheat had record net short positions last week (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 7 U.S. wheat rallied for a third straight session on Monday, rising to its highest in more than a week on short-covering and bullish technicals. Soybean prices eased after hitting a six-week high on expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture would this week cut its production forecast and on signs of strong Chinese demand. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat had risen 0.9 percent to $4.88-3/4 a bushel by 0321 GMT, near its session peak of $4.92 a bushel - the highest since Nov. 25. Wheat has added 4.6 percent in three sessions of gains. Large speculators held record-sized net short positions in Chicago wheat futures and options last week, according to the latest data by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). January soybeans slid 0.2 percent to $9.04-1/2 a bushel, after climbing earlier in the session to $9.09-3/4 a bushel, the highest since Oct. 22. March corn fell 0.4 percent to $3.80 a bushel. "There is not a lot of fundamental change when you look at grains and oilseeds, markets are very much over supplied," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst at Rabobank. "We have seen these markets grinding lower over the past month or two. I don't think it is unusual to see these sorts of bouts of short covering." CBOT March wheat may test resistance at $4.93 per bushel and a break above that level could lead to gains to the next resistance level of $5.01-3/4, according to Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals Wang Tao. The outlook for lower supply and strong demand underpinned the soybean market. In the USDA monthly supply and demand report due on Wednesday, the government is expected to slash its soy supply forecast and boost its corn and wheat supply outlook, a Reuters analyst poll showed. Private exporters reported sales of 178,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2015/2016 marketing year, the USDA said on Friday, referring to the previous 24 hours. Prices at 0321 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 488.75 4.25 +0.88% +3.38% 498.71 46 CBOT corn 380.00 -1.50 -0.39% +0.80% 377.03 62 CBOT soy 904.50 -1.50 -0.17% +0.78% 874.92 78 CBOT rice $11.19 $0.01 +0.04% -0.45% $11.93 24 WTI crude $39.55 -$0.42 -1.05% -3.72% $42.89 36 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.086 -$0.002 -0.22% -0.71% USD/AUD 0.734 0.000 -0.05% -0.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)