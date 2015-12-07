* Chicago wheat up almost 5 pct in 3 sessions
* CBOT wheat had record net short positions last week
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Dec 7 U.S. wheat rallied for a third
straight session on Monday, rising to its highest in more than a
week on short-covering and bullish technicals.
Soybean prices eased after hitting a six-week high on
expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture would this
week cut its production forecast and on signs of strong Chinese
demand.
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat had risen 0.9
percent to $4.88-3/4 a bushel by 0321 GMT, near its session peak
of $4.92 a bushel - the highest since Nov. 25. Wheat has added
4.6 percent in three sessions of gains.
Large speculators held record-sized net short positions in
Chicago wheat futures and options last week, according to the
latest data by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
January soybeans slid 0.2 percent to $9.04-1/2 a
bushel, after climbing earlier in the session to $9.09-3/4 a
bushel, the highest since Oct. 22. March corn fell 0.4
percent to $3.80 a bushel.
"There is not a lot of fundamental change when you look at
grains and oilseeds, markets are very much over supplied," said
Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst at Rabobank.
"We have seen these markets grinding lower over the past
month or two. I don't think it is unusual to see these sorts of
bouts of short covering."
CBOT March wheat may test resistance at $4.93 per bushel and
a break above that level could lead to gains to the next
resistance level of $5.01-3/4, according to Reuters market
analyst for commodities and energy technicals Wang Tao.
The outlook for lower supply and strong demand underpinned
the soybean market.
In the USDA monthly supply and demand report due on
Wednesday, the government is expected to slash its soy supply
forecast and boost its corn and wheat supply outlook, a Reuters
analyst poll showed.
Private exporters reported sales of 178,000 tonnes of
soybeans for delivery to China during the 2015/2016 marketing
year, the USDA said on Friday, referring to the previous 24
hours.
Prices at 0321 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 488.75 4.25 +0.88% +3.38% 498.71 46
CBOT corn 380.00 -1.50 -0.39% +0.80% 377.03 62
CBOT soy 904.50 -1.50 -0.17% +0.78% 874.92 78
CBOT rice $11.19 $0.01 +0.04% -0.45% $11.93 24
WTI crude $39.55 -$0.42 -1.05% -3.72% $42.89 36
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.086 -$0.002 -0.22% -0.71%
USD/AUD 0.734 0.000 -0.05% -0.03%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)