SYDNEY, Dec 8 U.S. corn edged up on Tuesday,
recovering slightly from losses of more than 2 percent as
traders squared positions ahead of a widely watched U.S.
government report later in the week that is expected to show
increased supply.
FUNDAMENTALS
* March corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.73-1/2 a bushel,
having slid 2.2 percent in the previous session after hitting a
near one-month high earlier that session.
* Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans were
unchanged at $8.82-1/4 a bushel, having slid 2.6 percent on
Monday when prices hit a near one-week low of $8.81-1/4 a
bushel.
* March wheat rose 0.2 percent to $4.83-3/4 a bushel
after closed down 0.4 percent on Monday.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its
monthly supply and demand report on Wednesday. The agency is
expected to cut its soy supply forecast and boost its corn and
wheat supply outlook, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.
* Private exporters reported sales of 115,000 metric tons of
corn for delivery to Mexico during the 2015/16 marketing year,
the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday.
* About 83 percent of Ukraine's winter wheat area sown for
the 2016 harvest had sprouted as of Dec. 3 due to favourable
weather but nearly a third of the crops are in a poor state,
analyst UkrAgroConsult said on Monday.
* Australia cut its estimate for wheat exports from the
world's fourth-largest seller to 16.948 million tonnes during
the 2015/16 season, down 3.4 percent from a previous estimate of
17.53 million tones.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar was broadly firmer early on Tuesday and at
decade-highs against its Canadian peer, which along with the
Norwegian crown slid sharply on the back of a tumble in oil
prices.
* Crude prices remained near 7-year lows in early Asian
trading on Tuesday as OPEC continues to pump near record oil to
defend market share, compounding a glut that is seeing hundreds
of thousands of barrels produced every day in excess of demand.
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday, led by the S&P energy index's
biggest one-day percentage drop since late August as oil prices
slid to their lowest point in nearly seven years.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0200 China Trade data Nov
1000 Euro zone Revised GDP Q3
1100 U.S. NFIB business optimism Nov
Grains prices at 0153 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 483.75 1.00 +0.21% 544.84 46
CBOT corn 373.50 0.50 +0.13% 410.55 52
CBOT soy 882.25 0.00 +0.00% 984.23 50
CBOT rice $10.86 -$0.02 -0.18% $10.57 17
WTI crude $37.76 $0.11 +0.29% $54.93 27
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.084 $0.001 +0.06%
USD/AUD 0.725 -0.001 -0.19%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)