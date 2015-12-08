SYDNEY, Dec 8 U.S. corn edged up on Tuesday, recovering slightly from losses of more than 2 percent as traders squared positions ahead of a widely watched U.S. government report later in the week that is expected to show increased supply. FUNDAMENTALS * March corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.73-1/2 a bushel, having slid 2.2 percent in the previous session after hitting a near one-month high earlier that session. * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans were unchanged at $8.82-1/4 a bushel, having slid 2.6 percent on Monday when prices hit a near one-week low of $8.81-1/4 a bushel. * March wheat rose 0.2 percent to $4.83-3/4 a bushel after closed down 0.4 percent on Monday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its monthly supply and demand report on Wednesday. The agency is expected to cut its soy supply forecast and boost its corn and wheat supply outlook, a Reuters poll of analysts showed. * Private exporters reported sales of 115,000 metric tons of corn for delivery to Mexico during the 2015/16 marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday. * About 83 percent of Ukraine's winter wheat area sown for the 2016 harvest had sprouted as of Dec. 3 due to favourable weather but nearly a third of the crops are in a poor state, analyst UkrAgroConsult said on Monday. * Australia cut its estimate for wheat exports from the world's fourth-largest seller to 16.948 million tonnes during the 2015/16 season, down 3.4 percent from a previous estimate of 17.53 million tones. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar was broadly firmer early on Tuesday and at decade-highs against its Canadian peer, which along with the Norwegian crown slid sharply on the back of a tumble in oil prices. * Crude prices remained near 7-year lows in early Asian trading on Tuesday as OPEC continues to pump near record oil to defend market share, compounding a glut that is seeing hundreds of thousands of barrels produced every day in excess of demand. * U.S. stocks fell on Monday, led by the S&P energy index's biggest one-day percentage drop since late August as oil prices slid to their lowest point in nearly seven years. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0200 China Trade data Nov 1000 Euro zone Revised GDP Q3 1100 U.S. NFIB business optimism Nov Grains prices at 0153 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 483.75 1.00 +0.21% 544.84 46 CBOT corn 373.50 0.50 +0.13% 410.55 52 CBOT soy 882.25 0.00 +0.00% 984.23 50 CBOT rice $10.86 -$0.02 -0.18% $10.57 17 WTI crude $37.76 $0.11 +0.29% $54.93 27 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.084 $0.001 +0.06% USD/AUD 0.725 -0.001 -0.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)