* Soybeans nearly unchanged after suffering deep losses * Corn firms as traders square positions ahead of U.S. report (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 8 U.S. soybeans were little changed on Tuesday after suffering deep losses in the last session on expectations of large supplies from Argentina hitting the market. Corn edged up, recovering slightly from Monday's losses of more than 2 percent as traders squared positions ahead of a U.S. government report that is expected to show increased supply. Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans were up just slightly at $8.82-1/2 a bushel by 0255 GMT, having finished down 2.2 percent on Monday after hitting a near one-week low of $8.81-1/4 during the session. March corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.73-1/4 a bushel, after dropping 2.2 percent in the previous session. Wheat gained 0.2 percent to $4.83-1/2 a bushel. Farmers in key soybean producer Argentina are likely to sell their stockpiles as the new government there plans to dismantle currency controls, which could add pressure on the peso. "The soybean market did not take well to the Argentinian government's decision to remove exchange rate controls in the (very) near future," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. "Traders and investors will be worried that Argentinean farmers will now bring a rush of beans to the market once the peso declines." The government of Argentina's president-elect Mauricio Macri said Sunday that it will seek to end the capital controls propping up the peso as soon as possible. A weaker peso versus the greenback will boost profits of Argentina's farmers as they sell dollar-priced soybeans in the international market. Still, strong demand from China, the world's biggest soybean importer, could absorb some of those supplies. China imported 7.39 million tonnes of soybeans in November, up a third from 5.53 million tonnes in October, figures from the General Administration of Customs of China showed. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will release its monthly supply and demand report on Wednesday, and is expected to cut its soy supply forecast while boosting its corn and wheat supply outlook, a Reuters poll of analysts showed. Wheat edged higher but gains were capped by improving weather in top northern hemisphere producers. About 83 percent of Ukraine's winter wheat sown for the 2016 harvest had sprouted as of Dec. 3 due to favourable weather, although nearly a third of the crops are in a poor state, analyst UkrAgroConsult said on Monday. Grains prices at 0255 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 483.50 0.75 +0.16% +0.99% 497.68 46 CBOT corn 373.25 0.25 +0.07% -0.99% 376.80 52 CBOT soy 882.50 0.25 +0.03% -1.67% 874.18 50 CBOT rice $10.86 -$0.02 -0.14% -3.34% $11.92 17 WTI crude $37.76 $0.11 +0.29% -5.53% $42.62 27 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.085 -$0.003 -0.30% -0.80% USD/AUD 0.726 -0.008 -1.12% -1.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)