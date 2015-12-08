* Soybeans nearly unchanged after suffering deep losses
Corn firms as traders square positions ahead of U.S.
report

By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Dec 8 U.S. soybeans were little
changed on Tuesday after suffering deep losses in the last
session on expectations of large supplies from Argentina hitting
the market.
Corn edged up, recovering slightly from Monday's losses of
more than 2 percent as traders squared positions ahead of a U.S.
government report that is expected to show increased supply.
Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans were up just
slightly at $8.82-1/2 a bushel by 0255 GMT, having finished down
2.2 percent on Monday after hitting a near one-week low of
$8.81-1/4 during the session.
March corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.73-1/4 a bushel,
after dropping 2.2 percent in the previous session. Wheat
gained 0.2 percent to $4.83-1/2 a bushel.
Farmers in key soybean producer Argentina are likely to sell
their stockpiles as the new government there plans to dismantle
currency controls, which could add pressure on the peso.
"The soybean market did not take well to the Argentinian
government's decision to remove exchange rate controls in the
(very) near future," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural
strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney.
"Traders and investors will be worried that Argentinean
farmers will now bring a rush of beans to the market once the
peso declines."
The government of Argentina's president-elect Mauricio Macri
said Sunday that it will seek to end the capital controls
propping up the peso as soon as possible.
A weaker peso versus the greenback will boost profits of
Argentina's farmers as they sell dollar-priced soybeans in the
international market.
Still, strong demand from China, the world's biggest soybean
importer, could absorb some of those supplies.
China imported 7.39 million tonnes of soybeans in November,
up a third from 5.53 million tonnes in October, figures from the
General Administration of Customs of China showed.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will release its
monthly supply and demand report on Wednesday, and is expected
to cut its soy supply forecast while boosting its corn and wheat
supply outlook, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.
Wheat edged higher but gains were capped by improving
weather in top northern hemisphere producers.
About 83 percent of Ukraine's winter wheat sown for the 2016
harvest had sprouted as of Dec. 3 due to favourable weather,
although nearly a third of the crops are in a poor state,
analyst UkrAgroConsult said on Monday.
Grains prices at 0255 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 483.50 0.75 +0.16% +0.99% 497.68 46
CBOT corn 373.25 0.25 +0.07% -0.99% 376.80 52
CBOT soy 882.50 0.25 +0.03% -1.67% 874.18 50
CBOT rice $10.86 -$0.02 -0.14% -3.34% $11.92 17
WTI crude $37.76 $0.11 +0.29% -5.53% $42.62 27
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.085 -$0.003 -0.30% -0.80%
USD/AUD 0.726 -0.008 -1.12% -1.09%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
