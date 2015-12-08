* Chicago soybeans fall further after Monday's 2.2 pct decline * Corn firms as traders square positions ahead of U.S. report (Updates prices, adds El Nino forecast) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 8 U.S. soybeans edged lower on Tuesday after suffering deep losses in the last session, with expectations of large supplies from Argentina pressuring prices. Corn ticked up, recovering slightly from Monday's losses of more than 2 percent as traders squared positions ahead of a U.S. government report that is expected to show increased supply. Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $8.81-1/4 a bushel by 0732 GMT following a decline earlier in the session to $8.80-1/4 a bushel, weakest for the oilseed since Dec. 1. March corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.73-1/2 a bushel and wheat eased 0.1 percent to $4.82-1/2 a bushel. Farmers in key soybean producer Argentina are likely to sell their stockpiles as the new government there plans to dismantle currency controls, which could add pressure on the peso. "The soybean market did not take well to the Argentinian government's decision to remove exchange rate controls in the (very) near future," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. "Traders and investors will be worried that Argentinean farmers will now bring a rush of beans to the market once the peso declines." The government of Argentina's president-elect Mauricio Macri said Sunday that it will seek to end the capital controls propping up the peso as soon as possible. A weaker peso versus the greenback will boost profits of Argentina's farmers as they sell dollar-priced soybeans in the international market. Still, strong demand from China, the world's biggest soybean importer, could absorb some of those supplies. China imported 7.39 million tonnes of soybeans in November, up a third from 5.53 million tonnes in October, figures from the General Administration of Customs of China showed. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will release its monthly supply and demand report on Wednesday, and is expected to cut its soy supply forecast while boosting its corn and wheat supply outlook, a Reuters poll of analysts showed. Wheat is being pressured by improving weather in top northern hemisphere producers. About 83 percent of Ukraine's winter wheat sown for the 2016 harvest had sprouted as of Dec. 3 due to favourable weather, although nearly a third of the crops are in a poor state, analyst UkrAgroConsult said on Monday. Separately, Australia's weather bureau said the current El Nino event is near peak intensity and likely to persist well into 2016, although some indicators are showing signs of easing. El Nino typically brings rains and flooding to parts of the Americas and drought to eastern Australia and parts of Asia. Prices at 0732 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 482.50 -0.25 -0.05% +0.78% 497.64 47 CBOT corn 373.50 0.50 +0.13% -0.93% 376.81 52 CBOT soy 881.25 -1.00 -0.11% -1.81% 874.14 49 CBOT rice $10.89 $0.02 +0.14% -3.07% $11.92 19 WTI crude $37.74 $0.09 +0.24% -5.58% $42.62 27 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.086 -$0.002 -0.22% -0.71% USD/AUD 0.724 -0.010 -1.39% -1.36% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)