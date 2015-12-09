SYDNEY, Dec 9 U.S. soybeans rose for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday, with traders squaring positions ahead of a widely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture report expected to show lower U.S. production. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans climbed 0.34 percent to $8.79-3/4 a bushel, after closing down 0.6 percent on Tuesday. * March corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.73-3/4, having gained 0.1 percent in the previous session. * March wheat advanced 0.1 percent to $4.82 a bushel, after closing down 0.26 percent on Tuesday. * USDA monthly crop data due at 1700 GMT on Wednesday is expected to indicate lower soy supply, as well as increased corn and wheat supply, a Reuters poll of analysts showed. * Wheat is under pressure from tepid demand for U.S. supplies and improving crop conditions in the United States and the Black Sea region. * About 83 percent of Ukraine's winter wheat area sown for the 2016 harvest had sprouted as of Dec. 3 due to favourable weather but nearly a third of the crops are in a poor state, analyst UkrAgroConsult said on Monday. * China imported 7.39 million tonnes of soybeans in November, up a third from 5.53 million tonnes in October, figures from the General Administration of Customs of China showed. MARKET NEWS * The currencies of major commodity producers such as Australia and Canada nursed hefty losses early on Wednesday after suffering big falls in the past two days from a selloff in oil and bulk commodities. * Crude prices found at least temporary support early on Wednesday after the dollar weakened and China's commodity imports came out surprisingly strong, but oversupply means prices are expected to remain low for some time. * U.S. stocks fell in a choppy session on Tuesday. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China Consumer prices Nov 0130 China Producer prices Nov 0700 Germany Trade data Oct 1500 U.S. Wholesale inventories Oct Grains prices at 0136 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 482.00 0.50 +0.10% -0.16% 495.73 45 CBOT corn 373.75 0.25 +0.07% +0.20% 375.68 53 CBOT soy 879.75 3.00 +0.34% -0.28% 873.42 48 CBOT rice $11.02 $0.04 +0.41% +1.29% $11.86 28 WTI crude $38.17 $0.66 +1.76% +1.38% $42.44 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.089 -$0.001 -0.06% +0.48% USD/AUD 0.723 0.002 +0.22% -0.48% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)