SYDNEY, Dec 9 U.S. soybeans rose for the first
time in three sessions on Wednesday, with traders squaring
positions ahead of a widely watched U.S. Department of
Agriculture report expected to show lower U.S. production.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans climbed 0.34
percent to $8.79-3/4 a bushel, after closing down 0.6 percent on
Tuesday.
* March corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.73-3/4, having
gained 0.1 percent in the previous session.
* March wheat advanced 0.1 percent to $4.82 a bushel,
after closing down 0.26 percent on Tuesday.
* USDA monthly crop data due at 1700 GMT on Wednesday is
expected to indicate lower soy supply, as well as increased corn
and wheat supply, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.
* Wheat is under pressure from tepid demand for U.S.
supplies and improving crop conditions in the United States and
the Black Sea region.
* About 83 percent of Ukraine's winter wheat area sown for
the 2016 harvest had sprouted as of Dec. 3 due to favourable
weather but nearly a third of the crops are in a poor state,
analyst UkrAgroConsult said on Monday.
* China imported 7.39 million tonnes of soybeans in
November, up a third from 5.53 million tonnes in October,
figures from the General Administration of Customs of China
showed.
MARKET NEWS
* The currencies of major commodity producers such as
Australia and Canada nursed hefty losses early on Wednesday
after suffering big falls in the past two days from a selloff in
oil and bulk commodities.
* Crude prices found at least temporary support early on
Wednesday after the dollar weakened and China's commodity
imports came out surprisingly strong, but oversupply means
prices are expected to remain low for some time.
* U.S. stocks fell in a choppy session on Tuesday.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China Consumer prices Nov
0130 China Producer prices Nov
0700 Germany Trade data Oct
1500 U.S. Wholesale inventories Oct
Grains prices at 0136 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 482.00 0.50 +0.10% -0.16% 495.73 45
CBOT corn 373.75 0.25 +0.07% +0.20% 375.68 53
CBOT soy 879.75 3.00 +0.34% -0.28% 873.42 48
CBOT rice $11.02 $0.04 +0.41% +1.29% $11.86 28
WTI crude $38.17 $0.66 +1.76% +1.38% $42.44 33
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.089 -$0.001 -0.06% +0.48%
USD/AUD 0.723 0.002 +0.22% -0.48%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)