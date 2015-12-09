* U.S. wheat gains 0.1 pct after falling for two days * Soybeans firm ahead of USDA's monthly supply-demand report (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 9 Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Wednesday as the market took a breather after declining for the last two sessions on favourable conditions for the U.S. and Black Sea winter crops. Soybeans rose for the first time in three sessions with traders squaring positions ahead of a widely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture report expected to show lower production. Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat advanced 0.2 percent to $4.82-1/4 a bushel by 0245 GMT, after dropping 0.6 percent in the last two sessions. January soybeans climbed 0.2 percent to $8.78-1/2 a bushel and March corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.74 a bushel. "U.S. weather has been more favourable for wheat production for 2016-17 marketing year," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ Bank in Melbourne. "It is going to be a bit of a holding pattern into the USDA report but funds are pretty short wheat so don't expect a lot downside risks for wheat in coming days." Wheat has come under pressure from tepid demand for U.S. supplies and improving crop conditions in the United States and the Black Sea region. About 83 percent of Ukraine's winter wheat area sown for the 2016 harvest had sprouted as of Dec. 3 due to favourable weather but nearly a third of the crops are in a poor state, analyst UkrAgroConsult said on Monday. The USDA monthly crop data due at 1700 GMT on Wednesday is expected to indicate lower soy supply, as well as increased corn and wheat supply, a Reuters poll of analysts showed. It showed the USDA's report pegged U.S. 2015-16 soybean ending stocks at 462 million bushels, down from the government's November figure of 465 million. Estimates ranged from 445 million to 478 million bushels. China imported 7.39 million tonnes of soybeans in November, up a third from 5.53 million tonnes in October, figures from the General Administration of Customs of China showed. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 6,000 CBOT soybean contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds also were net buyers of 3,500 soyoil contracts and net sellers of 3,000 soymeal contracts, they said. Prices at 0245 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 482.25 0.75 +0.16% -0.46% 496.71 45 CBOT corn 374.00 0.50 +0.13% -0.80% 376.83 53 CBOT soy 878.50 1.75 +0.20% -3.04% 873.91 47 CBOT rice $11.02 $0.04 +0.41% -1.48% $11.89 28 WTI crude $38.11 $0.60 +1.60% +1.22% $42.44 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.091 $0.003 +0.24% -0.26% USD/AUD 0.722 -0.012 -1.66% -1.64% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)