* U.S. wheat gains 0.1 pct after falling for two days
* Soybeans firm ahead of USDA's monthly supply-demand report
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Dec 9 Chicago wheat futures edged
higher on Wednesday as the market took a breather after
declining for the last two sessions on favourable conditions for
the U.S. and Black Sea winter crops.
Soybeans rose for the first time in three sessions with
traders squaring positions ahead of a widely watched U.S.
Department of Agriculture report expected to show lower
production.
Chicago Board Of Trade March wheat advanced 0.2
percent to $4.82-1/4 a bushel by 0245 GMT, after dropping 0.6
percent in the last two sessions.
January soybeans climbed 0.2 percent to $8.78-1/2 a
bushel and March corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.74 a bushel.
"U.S. weather has been more favourable for wheat production
for 2016-17 marketing year," said Paul Deane, senior
agricultural economist at ANZ Bank in Melbourne.
"It is going to be a bit of a holding pattern into the USDA
report but funds are pretty short wheat so don't expect a lot
downside risks for wheat in coming days."
Wheat has come under pressure from tepid demand for U.S.
supplies and improving crop conditions in the United States and
the Black Sea region.
About 83 percent of Ukraine's winter wheat area sown for the
2016 harvest had sprouted as of Dec. 3 due to favourable weather
but nearly a third of the crops are in a poor state, analyst
UkrAgroConsult said on Monday.
The USDA monthly crop data due at 1700 GMT on Wednesday is
expected to indicate lower soy supply, as well as increased corn
and wheat supply, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.
It showed the USDA's report pegged U.S. 2015-16 soybean
ending stocks at 462 million bushels, down from the government's
November figure of 465 million. Estimates ranged from 445
million to 478 million bushels.
China imported 7.39 million tonnes of soybeans in November,
up a third from 5.53 million tonnes in October, figures from the
General Administration of Customs of China showed.
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 6,000 CBOT soybean
contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds also were
net buyers of 3,500 soyoil contracts and net sellers of 3,000
soymeal contracts, they said.
Prices at 0245 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 482.25 0.75 +0.16% -0.46% 496.71 45
CBOT corn 374.00 0.50 +0.13% -0.80% 376.83 53
CBOT soy 878.50 1.75 +0.20% -3.04% 873.91 47
CBOT rice $11.02 $0.04 +0.41% -1.48% $11.89 28
WTI crude $38.11 $0.60 +1.60% +1.22% $42.44 32
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.091 $0.003 +0.24% -0.26%
USD/AUD 0.722 -0.012 -1.66% -1.64%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)