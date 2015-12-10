SYDNEY, Dec 10 U.S. corn rose nearly 0.5 percent on Thursday to extend gains into a third session, shrugging of a U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast for bigger than expected end-of-season supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $8.76 a bushel, after closing unchanged on Wednesday. * March corn rose 0.33 percent to $3.75 a bushel, having ended up 0.13 percent in the previous session. * March wheat was unchanged at $4.89-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.7 percent on Wednesday. * The USDA raised its outlook for domestic corn supplies by 25 million bushels, more than analysts were expecting, due to weakening export demand. * Corn ending stocks for the 2015/16 marketing year were pegged at 1.785 billion bushels, up from the government's November projection of 1.760 billion. Analysts were expecting corn ending stocks of 1.768 billion bushels, based on the average of estimates in a Reuters poll. * The USDA cut its outlook for U.S. corn exports by 50 million bushels to 1.750 billion. It noted increased export demand for Canadian and Brazilian corn on the world market. A year ago, U.S. corn exports totaled 1.864 billion bushels. * The USDA raised its outlook for world ending stocks of wheat above market forecasts, largely due to increased production in Canada and the European Union. MARKET NEWS * The euro held on to solid gains early on Thursday and stayed above the $1.10 big figure after comments from a central banker suggested markets had been expecting too much stimulus from the European Central Bank. * Crude oil prices edged up early on Thursday, supported by a fall in U.S. crude inventories after 10 straight weeks of builds, but global oversupply and cheap oil are still dominating the broader market. * U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday in a choppy session as oil resumed its decline, fuelling investor worries about global economic growth and causing the S&P 500 index to track the move in the commodity. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1330 U.S. Import prices Nov 1330 U.S. Export prices Nov 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 0125 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 489.75 0.00 +0.00% +1.45% 495.98 53 CBOT corn 375.00 1.25 +0.33% +0.54% 375.73 57 CBOT soy 876.00 -0.75 -0.09% -0.71% 873.29 44 CBOT rice $11.01 $0.00 +0.00% +1.20% $11.86 28 WTI crude $37.45 $0.29 +0.78% -0.16% $42.12 27 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.102 $0.012 +1.12% +1.66% USD/AUD 0.731 0.009 +1.29% +0.58% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)