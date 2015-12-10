* Corn up for 3rd session, dollar weakness buoys prices * Wheat largely unchanged after Wednesday's 1.8-pct rally (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 10 Chicago corn futures ticked up for a third straight session on Thursday underpinned by weakness in the U.S. dollar, but gains were capped by ample supplies and a forecast of lower U.S. exports. Wheat was little changed after rallying 1.8 percent in the last session as investors covered short positions and the weaker dollar drove commodity prices higher. Chicago Board of Trade March corn had risen 0.3 percent to $3.75 a bushel by 0230 GMT, having ended up 0.1 percent in the previous session. March wheat gained a quarter of a cent to $4.90 a bushel and January soybeans fell a quarter of a cent to $8.76-1/2 a bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its widely watched monthly supply-demand report raised its outlook for domestic corn supplies by 25 million bushels, more than analysts were expecting, due to weakening export demand. "The USDA bumped up their estimates for how much corn the U.S. will have at the end the season," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. "The shifting trajectory in the U.S. dollar cannot be ignored and might have a big impact on U.S. exports for this season." Corn ending stocks for the 2015/16 marketing year were pegged at 1.785 billion bushels, up from the government's November projection of 1.760 billion. Analysts were expecting corn ending stocks of 1.768 billion bushels, based on the average of estimates in a Reuters poll. The USDA cut its outlook for U.S. corn exports by 50 million bushels to 1.750 billion. It noted increased export demand for Canadian and Brazilian corn on the world market. A year ago, U.S. corn exports totalled 1.864 billion bushels. U.S. dollar weakness continues to support prices as it makes greenback-priced commodities cheaper for buyers holding other currencies. The euro held on to solid gains early on Thursday after comments from a central banker suggested markets had been expecting too much stimulus from the European Central Bank. Wheat rallied on Wednesday as investors covered short positions even though the USDA raised its outlook for world ending stocks of wheat above market forecasts, largely due to increased production in Canada and the European Union. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 4,000 CBOT wheat contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds were also net buyers of 2,000 soymeal contracts and net sellers of 3,000 soyoil contracts, they said. Prices at 0230 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 490.00 0.25 +0.05% +1.50% 495.99 53 CBOT corn 375.00 1.25 +0.33% -0.53% 376.86 57 CBOT soy 876.50 -0.25 -0.03% -0.65% 873.31 44 CBOT rice $11.03 $0.02 +0.18% +1.38% $11.86 29 WTI crude $37.43 $0.27 +0.73% -0.21% $42.12 27 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.101 $0.013 +1.17% +0.67% USD/AUD 0.729 -0.004 -0.61% -0.59% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)