SYDNEY, Dec 11 U.S. soybeans fell on Friday as
the oilseed was poised to record its biggest weekly loss in four
months despite stronger than expected demand for U.S. supplies
as prices came under pressure from technical selling and
expectations for cheaper South American exports.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans down more
than 3 percent for the week, the biggest weekly loss in four
months.
* March corn down nearly 1 percent for the week,
having posted gains of nearly 4 percent last week.
* March wheat up nearly 2 percent for the week, the
biggest weekly gain in six weeks.
* Robust demand from ethanol producers and a U.S. government
report that showed weekly corn exports were greater than
expected also contributed to strength in corn, which hit a
five-week high.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department early on Thursday reported
weekly export sales of corn at 1.095 million tonnes, topping
market forecasts ranging from 450,000 to 650,000 tonnes.
* Soybean export sales of 1.454 million bushels also came in
above market forecasts.
* The wheat market shrugged off the USDA's raised outlook
for world ending stocks that exceeded trade estimates, but
bearish supply fundamentals were nonetheless preventing prices
from gaining much ground.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar steadied early on Friday, given some breathing
space after a recent surge by the euro lost momentum in wake of
dovish comments by a policymaker, while profit-taking trimmed
some of the big gains the Australian dollar made on a solid
domestic jobs report.
* U.S. crude prices remained near 2009 lows in early Asian
trading on Friday as oil output in the Middle East continued to
rise despite an existing global glut.
* U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday after a three-day
decline but sharply pared gains late in the session as oil
dropped to near seven-year lows and the strong dollar weighed on
sentiment.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Wholesale price index Nov
1330 U.S. Retail sales Nov
1500 U.S. Business inventories Oct
1500 U.S. University of Michigan sentiment index Dec
Grains prices at 0220 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 493.00 -2.50 -0.50% +0.66% 494.80 64
CBOT corn 378.25 -1.00 -0.26% +1.20% 375.20 61
CBOT soy 876.00 -2.25 -0.26% -0.09% 873.02 45
CBOT rice $11.15 $0.04 +0.36% +1.32% $11.82 36
WTI crude $36.48 -$0.28 -0.76% -1.83% $41.78 21
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.093 -$0.001 -0.06% -0.83%
USD/AUD 0.725 -0.002 -0.34% +0.37%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
