SYDNEY, Dec 11 U.S. soybeans fell on Friday as the oilseed was poised to record its biggest weekly loss in four months despite stronger than expected demand for U.S. supplies as prices came under pressure from technical selling and expectations for cheaper South American exports. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans down more than 3 percent for the week, the biggest weekly loss in four months. * March corn down nearly 1 percent for the week, having posted gains of nearly 4 percent last week. * March wheat up nearly 2 percent for the week, the biggest weekly gain in six weeks. * Robust demand from ethanol producers and a U.S. government report that showed weekly corn exports were greater than expected also contributed to strength in corn, which hit a five-week high. * The U.S. Agriculture Department early on Thursday reported weekly export sales of corn at 1.095 million tonnes, topping market forecasts ranging from 450,000 to 650,000 tonnes. * Soybean export sales of 1.454 million bushels also came in above market forecasts. * The wheat market shrugged off the USDA's raised outlook for world ending stocks that exceeded trade estimates, but bearish supply fundamentals were nonetheless preventing prices from gaining much ground. MARKET NEWS * The dollar steadied early on Friday, given some breathing space after a recent surge by the euro lost momentum in wake of dovish comments by a policymaker, while profit-taking trimmed some of the big gains the Australian dollar made on a solid domestic jobs report. * U.S. crude prices remained near 2009 lows in early Asian trading on Friday as oil output in the Middle East continued to rise despite an existing global glut. * U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday after a three-day decline but sharply pared gains late in the session as oil dropped to near seven-year lows and the strong dollar weighed on sentiment. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Wholesale price index Nov 1330 U.S. Retail sales Nov 1500 U.S. Business inventories Oct 1500 U.S. University of Michigan sentiment index Dec Grains prices at 0220 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 493.00 -2.50 -0.50% +0.66% 494.80 64 CBOT corn 378.25 -1.00 -0.26% +1.20% 375.20 61 CBOT soy 876.00 -2.25 -0.26% -0.09% 873.02 45 CBOT rice $11.15 $0.04 +0.36% +1.32% $11.82 36 WTI crude $36.48 -$0.28 -0.76% -1.83% $41.78 21 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.093 -$0.001 -0.06% -0.83% USD/AUD 0.725 -0.002 -0.34% +0.37% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)