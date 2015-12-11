* Soybeans down 3.3 pct this week, most since mid-August
* Higher Argentinean supply seen hitting U.S. exports
* Wheat futures rise for 2nd week on short-covering rally
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Dec 11 Chicago soy lost ground on
Friday, poised for its biggest weekly decline in four months on
expectations that higher Argentinean exports will pressure
prices in an amply supplied global market.
Wheat edged lower on profit-taking ahead of the weekend,
although the market is on track for a second week of gains on
short-covering by speculative investors.
Chicago Board of trade January soybeans are down 3.3
percent for the week, the biggest weekly decline since
mid-August.
March wheat is up nearly 2 percent this week, after
gaining 1.1 percent last week while corn is down 0.8
percent, having rallied nearly 4 percent last week.
"There is a bearish tone for soybeans as farmers are selling
their stockpiles," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in
Tokyo.
"Argentina is going to be selling a lot more beans as the
new government is planning to cut taxes and encourage farmers to
plant more crops."
Argentine farmers are expected to plant a record 20.6
million hectares with soy in the 2015/16 season, the agriculture
ministry said in its first estimate of the season last month.
The country's incoming government will abolish export taxes
on corn and wheat while reducing the export tax on soybeans by 5
percent. January soybeans gave up 0.3 percent to $8.75-3/4 a
bushel by 0308 GMT on Friday.
The wheat market shrugged off the USDA's raised outlook for
world ending stocks that exceeded trade estimates, but bearish
supply fundamentals were nonetheless preventing prices from
gaining much ground. March wheat fell 0.4 percent to $4.39-3/4 a
bushel.
Robust demand from ethanol producers and a U.S. government
report that showed weekly corn exports were greater than
expected contributed to strength in corn on Thursday.
The U.S. Agriculture Department early on Thursday reported
weekly export sales of corn at 1.095 million tonnes, topping
market forecasts ranging from 450,000 to 650,000 tonnes.
Corn gave up some of last session's gains to fall 0.2
percent to 3.78-1/2 a bushel.
Soybean export sales of 1.454 million bushels also came in
above market forecasts.
Commodity funds bought an estimated net 8,000 CBOT corn
contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. The funds also were
net buyers of 6,000 soyoil contracts and net sellers of 3,500
soymeal contracts, they said.
Prices at 0308 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 493.75 -1.75 -0.35% +2.54% 495.53 64
CBOT corn 378.50 -0.75 -0.20% +0.40% 376.98 61
CBOT soy 875.75 -2.50 -0.28% -0.11% 873.08 44
CBOT rice $11.15 $0.04 +0.36% +1.64% $11.84 36
WTI crude $36.42 -$0.34 -0.92% -1.99% $41.78 21
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.093 $0.004 +0.41% -0.08%
USD/AUD 0.725 -0.009 -1.28% -1.25%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)