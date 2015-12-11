* Soybeans down 3.3 pct this week, most since mid-August * Higher Argentinean supply seen hitting U.S. exports * Wheat futures rise for 2nd week on short-covering rally (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 11 Chicago soy lost ground on Friday, poised for its biggest weekly decline in four months on expectations that higher Argentinean exports will pressure prices in an amply supplied global market. Wheat edged lower on profit-taking ahead of the weekend, although the market is on track for a second week of gains on short-covering by speculative investors. Chicago Board of trade January soybeans are down 3.3 percent for the week, the biggest weekly decline since mid-August. March wheat is up nearly 2 percent this week, after gaining 1.1 percent last week while corn is down 0.8 percent, having rallied nearly 4 percent last week. "There is a bearish tone for soybeans as farmers are selling their stockpiles," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "Argentina is going to be selling a lot more beans as the new government is planning to cut taxes and encourage farmers to plant more crops." Argentine farmers are expected to plant a record 20.6 million hectares with soy in the 2015/16 season, the agriculture ministry said in its first estimate of the season last month. The country's incoming government will abolish export taxes on corn and wheat while reducing the export tax on soybeans by 5 percent. January soybeans gave up 0.3 percent to $8.75-3/4 a bushel by 0308 GMT on Friday. The wheat market shrugged off the USDA's raised outlook for world ending stocks that exceeded trade estimates, but bearish supply fundamentals were nonetheless preventing prices from gaining much ground. March wheat fell 0.4 percent to $4.39-3/4 a bushel. Robust demand from ethanol producers and a U.S. government report that showed weekly corn exports were greater than expected contributed to strength in corn on Thursday. The U.S. Agriculture Department early on Thursday reported weekly export sales of corn at 1.095 million tonnes, topping market forecasts ranging from 450,000 to 650,000 tonnes. Corn gave up some of last session's gains to fall 0.2 percent to 3.78-1/2 a bushel. Soybean export sales of 1.454 million bushels also came in above market forecasts. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 8,000 CBOT corn contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. The funds also were net buyers of 6,000 soyoil contracts and net sellers of 3,500 soymeal contracts, they said. Prices at 0308 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 493.75 -1.75 -0.35% +2.54% 495.53 64 CBOT corn 378.50 -0.75 -0.20% +0.40% 376.98 61 CBOT soy 875.75 -2.50 -0.28% -0.11% 873.08 44 CBOT rice $11.15 $0.04 +0.36% +1.64% $11.84 36 WTI crude $36.42 -$0.34 -0.92% -1.99% $41.78 21 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.093 $0.004 +0.41% -0.08% USD/AUD 0.725 -0.009 -1.28% -1.25% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)