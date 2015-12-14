SYDNEY, Dec 14 U.S. soybeans hit a three-week
low on Monday before rebounding into positive territory, but
gains were curbed by expectations of increased South American
exports and a stronger U.S. dollar.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans rose 0.1
percent to $8.71-3/4 a bushel, after earlier hitting a session
low of $8.69 a bushel - the weakest since Nov. 25. Soybeans
closed down 0.85 percent on Friday.
* March corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.75 a bushel,
having closed down 1.12 percent in the previous session.
* March wheat climbed 0.25 percent to $4.91-3/4 a
bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Friday.
* Soybeans were under pressure from expectations that
Argentine farmers will release stocks if new President Mauricio
Macri goes ahead with plans to cut export duties and let the
currency devalue.
* Argentina and Brazil could harvest big crops of both
commodities in the coming months, increasing competition for
U.S. supplies already under pressure from a firm dollar that
makes U.S. commodities relatively more expensive.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday forecast that
U.S. farmers will raise their corn plantings and cut back on
their soybean acreage in the 2016-17 marketing year.
* Brazil's government crop supply agency Conab on Friday
raised its forecast for the 2015-16 soybean crop to a record
102.5 million tonnes, up from 102.0 million seen last month, and
said 57.5 million tonnes of that would be exported.
* It also raised its forecast for the country's corn
production to 82.0 million tonnes from 81.9 million.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar, euro and yen got off to a sedate start on
Monday following a relatively uneventful weekend.
* Crude oil futures slipped in early Asian trade, adding to
a slump on Friday following a forecast from the International
Energy Agency (IEA) that the global glut of oil is likely to
deepen next year.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
2350 Japan tankan big mf index Q4
1000 Euro zone Industrial production Oct
Grains prices at 0132 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 491.75 1.25 +0.25% -0.76% 493.66 56
CBOT corn 375.00 -0.25 -0.07% -1.12% 374.59 54
CBOT soy 871.75 1.00 +0.11% -0.74% 872.38 39
CBOT rice $11.13 $0.07 +0.63% +0.14% $11.79 37
WTI crude $35.45 -$0.17 -0.48% -3.56% $41.38 15
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.098 -$0.001 -0.09% +0.34%
USD/AUD 0.717 -0.001 -0.18% -1.46%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)