SYDNEY, Dec 14 U.S. soybeans hit a three-week low on Monday before rebounding into positive territory, but gains were curbed by expectations of increased South American exports and a stronger U.S. dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $8.71-3/4 a bushel, after earlier hitting a session low of $8.69 a bushel - the weakest since Nov. 25. Soybeans closed down 0.85 percent on Friday. * March corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.75 a bushel, having closed down 1.12 percent in the previous session. * March wheat climbed 0.25 percent to $4.91-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Friday. * Soybeans were under pressure from expectations that Argentine farmers will release stocks if new President Mauricio Macri goes ahead with plans to cut export duties and let the currency devalue. * Argentina and Brazil could harvest big crops of both commodities in the coming months, increasing competition for U.S. supplies already under pressure from a firm dollar that makes U.S. commodities relatively more expensive. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday forecast that U.S. farmers will raise their corn plantings and cut back on their soybean acreage in the 2016-17 marketing year. * Brazil's government crop supply agency Conab on Friday raised its forecast for the 2015-16 soybean crop to a record 102.5 million tonnes, up from 102.0 million seen last month, and said 57.5 million tonnes of that would be exported. * It also raised its forecast for the country's corn production to 82.0 million tonnes from 81.9 million. MARKET NEWS * The dollar, euro and yen got off to a sedate start on Monday following a relatively uneventful weekend. * Crude oil futures slipped in early Asian trade, adding to a slump on Friday following a forecast from the International Energy Agency (IEA) that the global glut of oil is likely to deepen next year. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 2350 Japan tankan big mf index Q4 1000 Euro zone Industrial production Oct Grains prices at 0132 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 491.75 1.25 +0.25% -0.76% 493.66 56 CBOT corn 375.00 -0.25 -0.07% -1.12% 374.59 54 CBOT soy 871.75 1.00 +0.11% -0.74% 872.38 39 CBOT rice $11.13 $0.07 +0.63% +0.14% $11.79 37 WTI crude $35.45 -$0.17 -0.48% -3.56% $41.38 15 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.098 -$0.001 -0.09% +0.34% USD/AUD 0.717 -0.001 -0.18% -1.46% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)