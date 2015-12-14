* U.S. soybeans rise after hitting lowest since Nov. 25
* Wheat up for 3 out of 4 session, short-covering underpins
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Dec 14 Chicago soybean futures edged
higher on Monday after hitting a three-week low earlier in the
session on prospects of higher supplies from Brazil and
Argentina.
Wheat gained ground, rising for three out of four sessions
with support from short-covering by speculative investors.
Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans had risen 0.3
percent to $8.73-1/2 a bushel by 0312 GMT, after earlier hitting
a session low of $8.69 a bushel - the weakest since Nov. 25.
March corn gained 0.2 percent to $3.76 a bushel,
having closed down 1.1 percent in the previous session, while
wheat climbed 0.5 percent to $4.93 a bushel, after closing
down 1 percent on Friday.
"The soybean market has received a lot of bearish news,"
said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney.
"Brazil's crop forecasting agency pegged their 2015-16
soybean production at a record 102.5 million tonnes. This is up
6.5 percent on the previous season and slightly higher than the
100 million tonnes the USDA forecast earlier in the week."
Argentina is likely to cut taxes on its grains exports from
next week, Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said on Friday.
The South American country's new president Mauricio Macri,
who narrowly won November's run-off election, promises to
eliminate taxes on wheat and corn exports and gradually reduce
the 35 percent levy on soybean shipments.
Argentina could also harvest big crops in the coming months,
increasing competition for U.S. supplies already under pressure
from a firm dollar that makes U.S. commodities relatively more
expensive.
The country will harvest an estimated 9.6 million tonnes of
wheat in the 2015-16 season, the Rosario grains exchange said on
Friday, slightly increasing its forecast from the 9.4 million it
estimated last month.
Large speculators trimmed their net short position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to Dec. 8, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short
position in soybeans.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday forecast that
U.S. farmers would raise their corn plantings and cut back on
their soybean acreage in the 2016-17 marketing year.
Prices at 0312 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 493.00 2.50 +0.51% -0.50% 493.70 56
CBOT corn 376.00 0.75 +0.20% -0.86% 374.63 55
CBOT soy 873.50 2.75 +0.32% -0.54% 872.43 42
CBOT rice $11.13 $0.07 +0.63% +0.14% $11.79 37
WTI crude $35.39 -$0.23 -0.65% -3.73% $41.38 15
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.097 -$0.002 -0.20% +0.23%
USD/AUD 0.718 0.000 -0.03% -1.31%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)