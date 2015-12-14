* U.S. soybeans rise after hitting lowest since Nov. 25 * Wheat up for 3 out of 4 session, short-covering underpins (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 14 Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Monday after hitting a three-week low earlier in the session on prospects of higher supplies from Brazil and Argentina. Wheat gained ground, rising for three out of four sessions with support from short-covering by speculative investors. Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans had risen 0.3 percent to $8.73-1/2 a bushel by 0312 GMT, after earlier hitting a session low of $8.69 a bushel - the weakest since Nov. 25. March corn gained 0.2 percent to $3.76 a bushel, having closed down 1.1 percent in the previous session, while wheat climbed 0.5 percent to $4.93 a bushel, after closing down 1 percent on Friday. "The soybean market has received a lot of bearish news," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. "Brazil's crop forecasting agency pegged their 2015-16 soybean production at a record 102.5 million tonnes. This is up 6.5 percent on the previous season and slightly higher than the 100 million tonnes the USDA forecast earlier in the week." Argentina is likely to cut taxes on its grains exports from next week, Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said on Friday. The South American country's new president Mauricio Macri, who narrowly won November's run-off election, promises to eliminate taxes on wheat and corn exports and gradually reduce the 35 percent levy on soybean shipments. Argentina could also harvest big crops in the coming months, increasing competition for U.S. supplies already under pressure from a firm dollar that makes U.S. commodities relatively more expensive. The country will harvest an estimated 9.6 million tonnes of wheat in the 2015-16 season, the Rosario grains exchange said on Friday, slightly increasing its forecast from the 9.4 million it estimated last month. Large speculators trimmed their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Dec. 8, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday forecast that U.S. farmers would raise their corn plantings and cut back on their soybean acreage in the 2016-17 marketing year. Prices at 0312 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 493.00 2.50 +0.51% -0.50% 493.70 56 CBOT corn 376.00 0.75 +0.20% -0.86% 374.63 55 CBOT soy 873.50 2.75 +0.32% -0.54% 872.43 42 CBOT rice $11.13 $0.07 +0.63% +0.14% $11.79 37 WTI crude $35.39 -$0.23 -0.65% -3.73% $41.38 15 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.097 -$0.002 -0.20% +0.23% USD/AUD 0.718 0.000 -0.03% -1.31% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)