SYDNEY, Dec 15 U.S. soybeans rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, though gains were checked by Argentina's new president's commitment to cut export taxes to increase the competitiveness of South American supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $8.76 a bushel, having firmed 0.4 percent on Monday, when prices fell to three-week low of $8.68 a bushel. * March corn was unchanged at $3.79 a bushel, having gained 1 percent in the previous session. * March wheat fell 0.3 percent to $4.92 a bushel, having closed up 0.6 percent on Monday. * Argentine President Mauricio Macri said he would sign a decree on Monday eliminating corn and wheat export taxes as part of his plan to revitalize the country's massive farm sector after years of antagonism with the government. * The decree will also cut the export tax on soybeans, the country's main cash crop, from 35 percent to 30 percent. * The pledge underlines the prospect of growing supplies from South America and further reducing demand for U.S. supplies. * Investors are also waiting to see if Macri eases currency controls that could weaken the Argentine peso and potentially give a further spur to exports from the South American country. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was little changed against the yen and euro on Tuesday as crude oil and equity prices took a breather after a recent slide. * U.S. crude prices fell in early Asian trade, resuming a decline after strong gains on Monday snapped a six-day losing streak, on concerns about a global glut and winter demand. * U.S. stocks recovered from early losses on Monday to close higher, helped by firmer oil prices, as investors awaited an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike later in the week. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Dec 1000 Euro zone Employment Q3 1330 U.S. Consumer prices Nov 1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Dec 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Dec Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting Grains prices at 0152 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 492.00 -1.50 -0.30% +0.31% 493.13 66 CBOT corn 379.00 0.00 +0.00% +1.00% 374.54 60 CBOT soy 876.00 1.75 +0.20% +0.60% 872.37 45 CBOT rice $10.96 -$0.02 -0.23% -0.86% $11.74 27 WTI crude $36.28 -$0.03 -0.08% +1.85% $41.08 24 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.101 $0.002 +0.17% +0.20% USD/AUD 0.726 0.001 +0.19% +0.96% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)