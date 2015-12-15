SYDNEY, Dec 15 U.S. soybeans rose for a second
consecutive session on Tuesday, though gains were checked by
Argentina's new president's commitment to cut export taxes to
increase the competitiveness of South American supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans rose 0.2
percent to $8.76 a bushel, having firmed 0.4 percent on Monday,
when prices fell to three-week low of $8.68 a bushel.
* March corn was unchanged at $3.79 a bushel, having
gained 1 percent in the previous session.
* March wheat fell 0.3 percent to $4.92 a bushel,
having closed up 0.6 percent on Monday.
* Argentine President Mauricio Macri said he would sign a
decree on Monday eliminating corn and wheat export taxes as part
of his plan to revitalize the country's massive farm sector
after years of antagonism with the government.
* The decree will also cut the export tax on soybeans, the
country's main cash crop, from 35 percent to 30 percent.
* The pledge underlines the prospect of growing supplies
from South America and further reducing demand for U.S.
supplies.
* Investors are also waiting to see if Macri eases currency
controls that could weaken the Argentine peso and potentially
give a further spur to exports from the South American country.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was little changed against the yen and euro on
Tuesday as crude oil and equity prices took a breather after a
recent slide.
* U.S. crude prices fell in early Asian trade, resuming a
decline after strong gains on Monday snapped a six-day losing
streak, on concerns about a global glut and winter demand.
* U.S. stocks recovered from early losses on Monday to close
higher, helped by firmer oil prices, as investors awaited an
expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike later in the week.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Dec
1000 Euro zone Employment Q3
1330 U.S. Consumer prices Nov
1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Dec
1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Dec
Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting
Grains prices at 0152 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 492.00 -1.50 -0.30% +0.31% 493.13 66
CBOT corn 379.00 0.00 +0.00% +1.00% 374.54 60
CBOT soy 876.00 1.75 +0.20% +0.60% 872.37 45
CBOT rice $10.96 -$0.02 -0.23% -0.86% $11.74 27
WTI crude $36.28 -$0.03 -0.08% +1.85% $41.08 24
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.101 $0.002 +0.17% +0.20%
USD/AUD 0.726 0.001 +0.19% +0.96%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)