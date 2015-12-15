* Wheat falls after last session's marginal gains
* U.S. soybeans climb for 2nd day on short-covering
* Rise in grains, oilseeds limited by Argentina tax cuts
(Adds comment, detail)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Dec 15 Chicago wheat futures edged
lower on Tuesday while corn was largely unchanged, with
agricultural markets facing headwinds from Argentina's move to
abolish grain export taxes and reduce soybean taxes.
Soybeans rose for a second consecutive session as
short-covering by investors underpinned the market, although
large global supplies kept a lid on prices.
Chicago Board of Trade March delivery wheat had fallen
0.2 percent to $4.92-1/2 a bushel by 0302 GMT, having closed up
0.6 percent on Monday.
March corn was unchanged at $3.79 a bushel, having
gained 1 percent in the previous session. January soybeans
rose 0.1 percent to $8.75 a bushel.
"Certainly, I think crops generally remain under lot of
pressure due to supply-side factors," said Phin Ziebell,
agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank.
"Argentina's policy changes will have an impact on prices."
Argentine President Mauricio Macri said he would sign a
decree on Monday eliminating corn and wheat export taxes as part
of his plan to revitalise the country's massive farm sector
after years of antagonism with the government.
The decree will also cut the export tax on soybeans, the
country's main cash crop, to 30 percent from 35 percent.
The pledge underlines the prospect of growing supplies from
South America, further reducing demand for U.S. exports.
Investors are also waiting to see if Macri eases currency
controls that could weaken the Argentine peso and potentially
give a further spur to exports from the South American country.
Commodity funds bought an estimated net 6,000 CBOT corn
contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds were also net
buyers of 4,000 soybean contracts and 2,000 wheat contracts,
they said.
Investors in the commodity markets are looking to this
week's Federal Reserve meeting, which could bring the first U.S.
interest rate rise in nearly a decade.
"There has been broader commodity markets reaction to the
planned rate rise," Ziebell said.
The dollar was little changed against the yen and euro on
Tuesday as crude oil and equity prices took a breather after a
recent slide.
But the U.S. currency remains vulnerable to any surprise
from the two-day policy-setting that ends on Wednesday.
Prices at 0302 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 492.50 -1.00 -0.20% +0.41% 493.15 66
CBOT corn 379.00 0.00 +0.00% +1.00% 374.54 60
CBOT soy 875.00 0.75 +0.09% +0.49% 872.33 45
CBOT rice $10.98 -$0.01 -0.09% -0.72% $11.74 27
WTI crude $36.33 $0.02 +0.06% +1.99% $41.08 25
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.101 $0.002 +0.14% +0.16%
USD/AUD 0.727 0.003 +0.40% +1.17%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)