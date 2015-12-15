* Wheat falls after last session's marginal gains * U.S. soybeans climb for 2nd day on short-covering * Rise in grains, oilseeds limited by Argentina tax cuts (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 15 Chicago wheat futures edged lower on Tuesday while corn was largely unchanged, with agricultural markets facing headwinds from Argentina's move to abolish grain export taxes and reduce soybean taxes. Soybeans rose for a second consecutive session as short-covering by investors underpinned the market, although large global supplies kept a lid on prices. Chicago Board of Trade March delivery wheat had fallen 0.2 percent to $4.92-1/2 a bushel by 0302 GMT, having closed up 0.6 percent on Monday. March corn was unchanged at $3.79 a bushel, having gained 1 percent in the previous session. January soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $8.75 a bushel. "Certainly, I think crops generally remain under lot of pressure due to supply-side factors," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. "Argentina's policy changes will have an impact on prices." Argentine President Mauricio Macri said he would sign a decree on Monday eliminating corn and wheat export taxes as part of his plan to revitalise the country's massive farm sector after years of antagonism with the government. The decree will also cut the export tax on soybeans, the country's main cash crop, to 30 percent from 35 percent. The pledge underlines the prospect of growing supplies from South America, further reducing demand for U.S. exports. Investors are also waiting to see if Macri eases currency controls that could weaken the Argentine peso and potentially give a further spur to exports from the South American country. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 6,000 CBOT corn contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds were also net buyers of 4,000 soybean contracts and 2,000 wheat contracts, they said. Investors in the commodity markets are looking to this week's Federal Reserve meeting, which could bring the first U.S. interest rate rise in nearly a decade. "There has been broader commodity markets reaction to the planned rate rise," Ziebell said. The dollar was little changed against the yen and euro on Tuesday as crude oil and equity prices took a breather after a recent slide. But the U.S. currency remains vulnerable to any surprise from the two-day policy-setting that ends on Wednesday. Prices at 0302 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 492.50 -1.00 -0.20% +0.41% 493.15 66 CBOT corn 379.00 0.00 +0.00% +1.00% 374.54 60 CBOT soy 875.00 0.75 +0.09% +0.49% 872.33 45 CBOT rice $10.98 -$0.01 -0.09% -0.72% $11.74 27 WTI crude $36.33 $0.02 +0.06% +1.99% $41.08 25 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.101 $0.002 +0.14% +0.16% USD/AUD 0.727 0.003 +0.40% +1.17% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)