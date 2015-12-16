SYDNEY, Dec 16 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Wednesday to rebound off a three-week low, but gains were curbed by expectations of reduced demand for U.S. supplies amid rising competition from South America. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans climbed 0.2 percent to $8.69 a bushel, after closing down 0.8 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a three-week low of $8.66-1/2 a bushel. * March corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.77-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.46 percent in the previous session. * March wheat rose 0.3 percent to $4.95-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.15 percent on Tuesday. * The soybean drop stemmed from Argentine President Mauricio Macri's decision to cut the export tax on soybeans, the country's main cash crop, as part of his plan to revitalise the massive farm sector after years of antagonism with the government. * Investors were also watching to see if Macri eases currency controls that could weaken the Argentine peso and potentially give a further spur to the country's exports. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was broadly firmer early on Wednesday, having bounced on the back of higher Treasury yields as the market counts down the hours to a likely hike in U.S. interest rates. * U.S. oil prices fell in Asian trade on Wednesday, snapping two days of gains that pulled crude back from testing 11-year lows. * U.S. stocks rose broadly on Tuesday but ended far off their session highs ahead of Wednesday's interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 0800 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI Dec 0830 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI Dec 0858 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI Dec 1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Oct 1330 U.S. Housing starts Nov 1330 U.S. Building permits Nov 1415 U.S. Industrial output Nov 1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI Dec 1900 Federal Reserve releases statement after policy meeting 1930 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds new briefing Grains prices at 0144 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 495.75 1.50 +0.30% +0.46% 492.47 69 CBOT corn 377.50 0.25 +0.07% -0.40% 374.12 57 CBOT soy 869.00 1.75 +0.20% -0.60% 871.74 39 CBOT rice $10.90 $0.00 +0.00% -0.77% $11.70 26 WTI crude $36.88 -$0.47 -1.26% +1.57% $40.75 34 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.094 $0.001 +0.10% -0.47% USD/AUD 0.719 0.000 -0.06% -0.75% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)