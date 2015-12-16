* Chicago soybeans climb after hitting three-week low * Wheat gains for 3rd day on short-covering support * Argentina to cut export taxes on grains, oilseeds (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 16 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Wednesday as the market took a breather after hitting a three-week low earlier in the session on pressure from Argentina's move to reduce export taxes. Wheat rose for a third consecutive session on support from short-covering, although gains were capped by plentiful global supplies. Argentine President Mauricio Macri said he would sign a decree on Monday eliminating corn and wheat export taxes as part of his plan to revitalise the country's massive farm sector after years of antagonism with the government. The decree will also cut the export tax on soybeans, the country's main cash crop, to 30 percent from 35 percent. Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans had risen 0.4 percent to $8.70-1/4 a bushel by 0310 GMT, after matching last session's three-week low of $8.66-1/2 a bushel. March corn was unchanged at $3.77-1/4 a bushel, while wheat rose 0.3 percent to $4.95-1/2 a bushel. "Chicago March wheat contract could rise above $5 a bushel next week as we are seeing short-covering in the wheat market," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "Fundamentally, wheat is still bearish as there is too much supply around." Investors were also watching to see if Macri eases currency controls that could weaken the Argentine peso and potentially give a further spur to Argentina's exports. There was additional pressure on soybeans as U.S. soybean processors surprisingly slowed their crushing pace during November despite a record harvest, the National Oilseed Processors Association said on Tuesday. NOPA said that its members crushed 156.134 million bushels of soybeans in November, down from 158.895 million during October. That was the lightest November crush since 2011. The global what market remains well supplied. Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, is aiming for an unchanged grain harvest in 2016 compared with the current year, its agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. If the weather remains favourable during the winter and spring, Russia, a major wheat supplier to Turkey, Egypt and Iran, will harvest a large grain crop of more than 100 million tonnes for the third year in a row. Prices at 0310 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 495.50 1.25 +0.25% +0.41% 492.46 69 CBOT corn 377.25 0.00 +0.00% -0.46% 374.11 57 CBOT soy 870.25 3.00 +0.35% -0.46% 871.78 41 CBOT rice $10.90 $0.00 +0.00% -0.77% $11.70 26 WTI crude $36.98 -$0.37 -0.99% +1.85% $40.75 35 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.094 $0.002 +0.15% -0.43% USD/AUD 0.721 0.002 +0.21% -0.48% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)