SYDNEY, Dec 17 U.S. soybeans fell for a third consecutive session on Thursday as prices lingered near a three-week low, under pressure from a stronger dollar that further reduces the competitiveness of U.S. supplies amid rising competition from South America. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans fell 0.5 percent to $8.58-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.55 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a three-week low of $8.56 a bushel. * March corn rose 0.2 percent to $3.70-1/2 after closing down 2 percent in the previous session when prices hit a $3.69-1/4 a bushel - the lowest since December 3. * March wheat was unchanged at $4.83-1/2 a bushel, near the session low of $4.82-1/4 a bushel - the lowest since December 9. Wheat closed down 1.9 percent on Wednesday. * A weekly U.S. government report that showed ethanol inventories rising to their highest since mid-June weighed on the corn market. The Energy Information Administration said ethanol stocks rose by 493,000 barrels to 20.32 million. * The Federal Reserve on Wednesday afternoon raised interest rates for the first time since 2006. The move was widely expected but was seen as a negative for commodities markets. * A stronger U.S. dollar further reduces export demand for U.S. commodities, particularly wheat. MARKET NEWS * The dollar gained against the euro and yen on Thursday, rising after the Federal Reserve's decision to hike interest rates for the first time since 2006 lifted risk appetite and Treasury yields. * Crude futures rose in Asian trade on Thursday recouping some of the losses from the previous session, when they fell sharply after the Federal Reserve raised rates and official figures showed a surprise build in U.S. inventories. * U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced it is raising its key policy rate for the first time in nearly a decade in a sign of confidence in the U.S. economy. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Germany Ifo business climate Dec 1000 Euro zone Labour costs Q3 1330 U.S. Current account Q3 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1330 U.S. Philly Fed business index Dec 1500 U.S. Leading index Nov Grains prices at 0128 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 483.50 0.00 +0.00% -2.18% 490.58 52 CBOT corn 370.50 0.75 +0.20% -1.79% 373.26 47 CBOT soy 858.25 -4.25 -0.49% -1.04% 870.67 29 CBOT rice $10.96 $0.00 +0.00% -0.27% $11.70 31 WTI crude $35.61 $0.09 +0.25% -4.66% $40.35 30 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.086 -$0.006 -0.51% -0.66% USD/AUD 0.719 -0.004 -0.61% -0.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)