* Soy at 3-week low, Argentina seen boosting exports * Corn struggles, wheat falls on ample world supplies (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 17 U.S. soybeans eased for a third consecutive session on Thursday as Argentina's move to let the peso trade freely will likely prompt farmers in the South American country to boost exports, increasing competition in an amply supplied market. Corn was largely unchanged after dropping in the last two sessions, while wheat slid for a second day with plentiful global supplies anchoring the grain markets. Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans fell 0.6 percent to $8.57-1/2 a bushel by 0250 GMT, after dropping earlier in the session to match last session's three-week low of $8.56 a bushel. March corn was flat at $3.69-3/4 a bushel after closing down 2 percent in the previous session when prices hit the lowest since Dec. 3. Wheat lost 0.4 percent to $4.81-3/4 a bushel. "Policy changes in Argentina will likely remain the key driver for grain markets today," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ Bank in Melbourne. "The anticipated depreciation of the peso will prompt farmers to export large hoarded stocks in coming quarters." Argentina said on Wednesday it was lifting its currency controls and would allow the peso to float when markets open, setting the stage for a sharp devaluation, following promises by President Mauricio Macri for reforms in order to increase exports and spur economic growth. Macri, a free-market advocate who took office last week, has vowed to regain investor trust in Argentina, shattered by its 2002 record default, a lack of trustworthy official economic data and heavy state intervention. The pressure on corn is stemming from a weekly U.S. government report that showed ethanol inventories climbing to their highest since mid-June. The Energy Information Administration said ethanol stocks rose by 493,000 barrels to 20.32 million. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 10,000 CBOT corn contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds were also net sellers of 6,000 soyoil contracts and 5,000 soybean contracts, they said. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday afternoon raised interest rates for the first time since 2006. The move was widely expected but was seen as a negative for commodities markets. The dollar gained against the euro and yen on Thursday, as the Fed's decision lifted risk appetite and Treasury yields. A stronger U.S. dollar further reduces export demand for U.S. commodities, particularly wheat. Prices at 0250 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 481.75 -1.75 -0.36% -2.53% 490.53 50 CBOT corn 369.75 0.00 +0.00% -1.99% 373.23 45 CBOT soy 857.50 -5.00 -0.58% -1.12% 870.64 28 CBOT rice $10.96 $0.00 +0.00% -0.27% $11.70 31 WTI crude $35.42 -$0.10 -0.28% -5.17% $40.34 28 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.085 -$0.006 -0.56% -0.70% USD/AUD 0.718 -0.005 -0.65% -0.10% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)