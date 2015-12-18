SINGAPORE, Dec 18 U.S. soybeans edged lower on Friday, giving up some of last session's gains on expectations that farmers in Argentina will pump large supplies into the market after the country's peso currency plunged. Wheat and corn lost ground with ample global supplies adding pressure to prices. FUNDAMENTALS * The currency devaluation in Argentina is expected to push millions of tonnes of pent up grains supply into the international market at a time when the world is already seeing record stockpiles. * For the first time since 2011 Argentineans have full access to U.S. dollars after the new government allowed the exchange rate to float. The policy shift prompted a more than 26.5 percent devaluation of the peso that will make exporting more profitable for farmers, who get paid in the newly muscular dollar. * Soybean prices rose 1.7 percent on Thursday on concerns that dry weather in Brazil may clip soy production. The crop in northern Brazil is entering a key development stage when dry conditions could negatively impact yields. * A weather model suggested drier conditions in the six- to 10-day period for Brazil's Mato Grosso state. * For the week, soybeans are on track for a marginal gain after declining almost 4 percent last week, while corn is down for a second week in a row. Wheat has lost 1.6 percent this week after rising for the last two weeks. * Commodity funds bought an estimated net 12,000 Chicago Board of Trade soybean contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. The funds were also net buyers of 8,500 corn contracts and were net even in wheat, they said. * Private analytics firm Informa Economics lowered its forecast for 2016 U.S. corn plantings to 88.926 million acres, from 90.1 million last month. * The firm cut its forecast for U.S. 2016 soybean plantings to 84.537 million acres, from 85.3 million previously. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares took their cue from Wall Street and slipped on Friday, but were still on track for gains in a week marked by a depreciating yuan in China and the first U.S. interest rate hike in nearly a decade. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China House prices Nov 0745 France Producer prices Nov 0900 Euro zone Current account Oct 1445 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Dec Grains prices at 0119 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 482.00 -2.00 -0.41% -0.31% 489.08 52 CBOT corn 373.50 -0.75 -0.20% +1.01% 373.08 51 CBOT soy 876.00 -1.00 -0.11% +1.57% 871.69 50 CBOT rice $11.12 $0.01 +0.05% +1.46% $11.61 46 WTI crude $34.72 -$0.23 -0.66% -2.25% $39.98 26 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.084 $0.001 +0.11% -0.68% USD/AUD 0.712 0.000 -0.03% -1.49% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)