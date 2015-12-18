SINGAPORE, Dec 18 U.S. soybeans edged lower on
Friday, giving up some of last session's gains on expectations
that farmers in Argentina will pump large supplies into the
market after the country's peso currency plunged.
Wheat and corn lost ground with ample global supplies adding
pressure to prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The currency devaluation in Argentina is expected to push
millions of tonnes of pent up grains supply into the
international market at a time when the world is already seeing
record stockpiles.
* For the first time since 2011 Argentineans have full
access to U.S. dollars after the new government allowed the
exchange rate to float. The policy shift prompted a more than
26.5 percent devaluation of the peso that will make exporting
more profitable for farmers, who get paid in the newly muscular
dollar.
* Soybean prices rose 1.7 percent on Thursday on concerns
that dry weather in Brazil may clip soy production. The crop in
northern Brazil is entering a key development stage when dry
conditions could negatively impact yields.
* A weather model suggested drier conditions in the six- to
10-day period for Brazil's Mato Grosso state.
* For the week, soybeans are on track for a marginal
gain after declining almost 4 percent last week, while corn
is down for a second week in a row. Wheat has lost
1.6 percent this week after rising for the last two weeks.
* Commodity funds bought an estimated net 12,000 Chicago
Board of Trade soybean contracts on Thursday, trade sources
said. The funds were also net buyers of 8,500 corn contracts and
were net even in wheat, they said.
* Private analytics firm Informa Economics lowered its
forecast for 2016 U.S. corn plantings to 88.926 million acres,
from 90.1 million last month.
* The firm cut its forecast for U.S. 2016 soybean plantings
to 84.537 million acres, from 85.3 million previously.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares took their cue from Wall Street and slipped
on Friday, but were still on track for gains in a week marked by
a depreciating yuan in China and the first U.S. interest rate
hike in nearly a decade.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China House prices Nov
0745 France Producer prices Nov
0900 Euro zone Current account Oct
1445 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Dec
Grains prices at 0119 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 482.00 -2.00 -0.41% -0.31% 489.08 52
CBOT corn 373.50 -0.75 -0.20% +1.01% 373.08 51
CBOT soy 876.00 -1.00 -0.11% +1.57% 871.69 50
CBOT rice $11.12 $0.01 +0.05% +1.46% $11.61 46
WTI crude $34.72 -$0.23 -0.66% -2.25% $39.98 26
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.084 $0.001 +0.11% -0.68%
USD/AUD 0.712 0.000 -0.03% -1.49%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)