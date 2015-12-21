SYDNEY, Dec 21 U.S. soybean prices fell for the first time in three sessions on Monday as prices edged away from an 11-day high, but losses were curbed by concerns over potential lower output in Brazil. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans eased 0.42 percent to $8.82-1/4 a bushel, after firming 1.7 percent on Friday when prices hit an 11-day high. * March corn dropped 0.47 percent to $3.72-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.1 percent in the previous session. * March wheat declined 0.36 percent to $4.85 a bushel, having closed up 0.57 percent on Friday when prices hit a peak of $4.99 a bushel - the highest since November 23. * Underlying support in grain and soybean markets stemmed from lighter-than-anticipated crop sales by Argentine farmers after the country's new government floated its currency, which sent the peso sharply lower. * Markets were concerned by dry weather in Brazil. The farm federation of Brazil's No. 4 soybean producing state Goias (Faeg) said on Friday it cut its forecast 5.7 percent for the 2015/16 harvest to 9.8 million tonnes due to irregular rains in several regions of the center-west state. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday announced private sales of 220,046 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, bringing the week's total daily soybean sales confirmations to 764,046 tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was steady in Asian trading on Monday, as holiday calm replaced the previous week's heavy market action driven by monetary policy moves in the United States and Japan. * U.S. crude oil prices dipped in early Asian trading on Monday, heading towards last week's 2015 lows as a rebound in drilling activity, a strong dollar and brimming storage facilities weighed on prices. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Producer prices Nov 1330 U.S. National activity index Nov 1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence flash Dec Grains prices at 0126 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 485.00 -1.75 -0.36% +0.21% 487.91 57 CBOT corn 372.75 -1.75 -0.47% -0.40% 372.84 50 CBOT soy 888.50 -3.75 -0.42% +1.31% 872.94 59 CBOT rice $11.05 -$0.04 -0.32% +0.82% $11.61 43 WTI crude $34.46 -$0.27 -0.78% -1.40% $39.65 24 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.088 $0.001 +0.13% +0.50% USD/AUD 0.716 -0.001 -0.08% +0.53% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)