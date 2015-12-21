* Soybeans fall after 2 sessions of strong gains * Market eyes Chinese demand for direction in early 2016 (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 21 U.S. soybeans lost ground on Monday, snapping two sessions of strong gains which lifted the market to a near two-week high on fears that bad weather in top exporter Brazil could reduce yields. Wheat and corn futures edged lower with ample world supplies and improving crop conditions in the Black Sea region keeping a lid on prices. Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans fell 0.5 percent to $8.88-1/4 a bushel by 0242 GMT, after firming 3.4 percent in the past two sessions. Prices hit their highest since Dec. 7 at $8.93-1/2 a bushel on Friday. March corn dropped 0.4 percent to $3.73 a bushel, having gained 0.1 percent in the previous session and wheat declined 0.3 percent to $4.85-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.6 percent on Friday. "Concerns over Brazilian weather have supported soybean prices but the market needs more bullish news to make further gains," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "For price direction, we will be looking at Chinese demand in early 2016, how strong is demand going to be for the Chinese New Year? We see support at $8.80 and upside will be capped at $9 a bushel." Persistent demand for U.S. soybean exports have underpinned the market, although traders will continue to monitor crop movement in Argentina in the coming weeks as farmers are expected to liquidate stored grain and soybeans after the country's peso devaluation. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday announced private sales of 220,046 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, bringing the week's total daily soybean sales confirmations to 764,046 tonnes. The weather in South America is going to be a key driver. Brazil's 2015/16 soybean crop forecast was lowered to 97.9 million tonnes from 101.1 million previously due to irregular rainfall in the leading Center-west and smaller Northern and Northeastern grain belts, local analyst Franca Junior said on Friday. Favourable weather in November and December improved conditions of Ukrainian winter wheat but traders and analysts say Ukraine should be ready for a smaller harvest and exports next year. Severe drought in the summer and first half of autumn had forced farmers to reduce the area sown for the 2016 winter wheat crop by 1 million hectares, raising concerns that next year's harvest could barely cover domestic needs. Large speculators trimmed their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Dec. 15, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans. Prices at 0242 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 485.50 -1.25 -0.26% +0.41% 489.19 57 CBOT corn 373.00 -1.50 -0.40% +0.88% 373.07 51 CBOT soy 888.25 -4.00 -0.45% +2.99% 872.10 59 CBOT rice $11.05 -$0.04 -0.32% +0.82% $11.61 43 WTI crude $34.46 -$0.27 -0.78% -1.40% $39.65 24 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.087 $0.004 +0.40% -0.39% USD/AUD 0.716 0.004 +0.52% -0.95% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)