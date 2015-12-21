* Soybeans fall after 2 sessions of strong gains
* Market eyes Chinese demand for direction in early 2016
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Dec 21 U.S. soybeans lost ground on
Monday, snapping two sessions of strong gains which lifted the
market to a near two-week high on fears that bad weather in top
exporter Brazil could reduce yields.
Wheat and corn futures edged lower with ample world supplies
and improving crop conditions in the Black Sea region keeping a
lid on prices.
Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans fell 0.5
percent to $8.88-1/4 a bushel by 0242 GMT, after firming 3.4
percent in the past two sessions. Prices hit their highest since
Dec. 7 at $8.93-1/2 a bushel on Friday.
March corn dropped 0.4 percent to $3.73 a bushel,
having gained 0.1 percent in the previous session and wheat
declined 0.3 percent to $4.85-1/2 a bushel, having closed
up 0.6 percent on Friday.
"Concerns over Brazilian weather have supported soybean
prices but the market needs more bullish news to make further
gains," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
"For price direction, we will be looking at Chinese demand
in early 2016, how strong is demand going to be for the Chinese
New Year? We see support at $8.80 and upside will be capped at
$9 a bushel."
Persistent demand for U.S. soybean exports have underpinned
the market, although traders will continue to monitor crop
movement in Argentina in the coming weeks as farmers are
expected to liquidate stored grain and soybeans after the
country's peso devaluation.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday announced
private sales of 220,046 tonnes of soybeans to unknown
destinations, bringing the week's total daily soybean sales
confirmations to 764,046 tonnes.
The weather in South America is going to be a key driver.
Brazil's 2015/16 soybean crop forecast was lowered to 97.9
million tonnes from 101.1 million previously due to irregular
rainfall in the leading Center-west and smaller Northern and
Northeastern grain belts, local analyst Franca Junior said on
Friday.
Favourable weather in November and December improved
conditions of Ukrainian winter wheat but traders and analysts
say Ukraine should be ready for a smaller harvest and exports
next year.
Severe drought in the summer and first half of autumn had
forced farmers to reduce the area sown for the 2016 winter wheat
crop by 1 million hectares, raising concerns that next year's
harvest could barely cover domestic needs.
Large speculators trimmed their net short position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to Dec. 15, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short
position in soybeans.
Prices at 0242 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 485.50 -1.25 -0.26% +0.41% 489.19 57
CBOT corn 373.00 -1.50 -0.40% +0.88% 373.07 51
CBOT soy 888.25 -4.00 -0.45% +2.99% 872.10 59
CBOT rice $11.05 -$0.04 -0.32% +0.82% $11.61 43
WTI crude $34.46 -$0.27 -0.78% -1.40% $39.65 24
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.087 $0.004 +0.40% -0.39%
USD/AUD 0.716 0.004 +0.52% -0.95%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)